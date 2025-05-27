Trump’s Deportation Efforts Are About to Kill a 4-Year-Old

Deysi Vargas, 28, was committed to getting her daughter better treatment than they had received in Mexico City, where her daughter had been kept alive but inadequate care prevented her condition from improving. An appointment in Tijuana they’d made through the CBP One app was their best hope.

“God knew she needed better treatment,” Vargas told the Times. “When we got to the entrance, they saw her and asked us if we needed medical help.”

But last month, the family received a notice telling them to leave the country—threatening the child’s access to the care she needs to live.