It Sure Seems Like One Key GOP Vote Regrets Appointing RFK Jr.

“[Democrats] allowed in 10 to 13 million illegal alien invaders into this country. They all must go home. All. Not some. All must go home. They must be deported. They must go home or we don’t have a country, OK?” he said. “We’re in for another summer of riots. They just kicked it off.… The question here is, who told the police to step down? I think there’s only 10 arrests. The LAPD allowed that thing to metastasize. Who gave the order? Whoever. Whoever was the government official that gave that order should be arrested this morning.”

Bannon also echoed Trump, calling for suspension of habeas corpus and the arrest of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom, comparing the latter to John C. Calhoun and his conflict with President Andrew Jackson.

“Andrew Jackson said, ‘Hey, if this guy goes against me, I’m assembling the US Army, and I’m going to hang him from the first lamppost.… If Gavin Newsom is saying, ‘hey, come on, arrest me.’ Hey, well, if he gets in the way of federal officials trying to sort this mess out, he should be arrested.”