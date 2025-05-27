Lindsey Graham Threatens to Go Over Trump’s Head to Stop Putin

“I have coordinated with the White House on the Russia sanctions bill since its inception,” Graham penned Tuesday. “The bill would put Russia on a trade island, slapping 500 percent tariffs on any country that buys Moscow’s energy products. The consequences of its barbaric invasion must be made real to those that prop it up. If China or India stopped buying cheap oil, Mr. Putin’s war machine would grind to a halt.

“The sanctions bill has 82 co-sponsors,” he continued. “As [Senator John] Thune said last week, if Mr. Putin continues to play games, the Senate will act. I’m hoping for the best, but when it comes to the thug in Moscow, we should all prepare for more of the same.”

Graham further claimed that Ukraine had been a ready and willing negotiating partner, unlike Russia, and that the Senate would know “which course to take” once Putin provided a “term sheet outlining the requirements for a cease-fire.” But since Donald Trump has taken office, the White House has repeatedly bent to Kremlin demands that prior administrations would have interpreted as outrageous requests.