Lindsey Graham Threatens to Go Over Trump’s Head to Stop Putin
Senator Lindsey Graham warned Donald Trump isn’t doing enough to end the war in Ukraine.
While the Trump administration extends its long leash on Russia, Republicans are running out of rope for dealing with the White House.
In reaction to a Wall Street Journal editorial note demanding change in America’s negotiating strategy, Senator Lindsey Graham said that the Senate is “prepared” to do what the president has not, and slap severe sanctions on Moscow.
“I have coordinated with the White House on the Russia sanctions bill since its inception,” Graham penned Tuesday. “The bill would put Russia on a trade island, slapping 500 percent tariffs on any country that buys Moscow’s energy products. The consequences of its barbaric invasion must be made real to those that prop it up. If China or India stopped buying cheap oil, Mr. Putin’s war machine would grind to a halt.
“The sanctions bill has 82 co-sponsors,” he continued. “As [Senator John] Thune said last week, if Mr. Putin continues to play games, the Senate will act. I’m hoping for the best, but when it comes to the thug in Moscow, we should all prepare for more of the same.”
Graham further claimed that Ukraine had been a ready and willing negotiating partner, unlike Russia, and that the Senate would know “which course to take” once Putin provided a “term sheet outlining the requirements for a cease-fire.” But since Donald Trump has taken office, the White House has repeatedly bent to Kremlin demands that prior administrations would have interpreted as outrageous requests.
The U.S. president has claimed that Russia has offered major concessions toward a possible peace deal, although the “concessions” have included staking a Russian flag in Crimea, a deal that would effectively reward Russia for falling short of conquering the entire country.
Senior officials in the Trump administration—including the president himself—have verbally recognized Crimea as a part of Russia, a remarkable reversal of long-standing U.S. policy that made Kremlin propagandists on state-sponsored television laugh at the downfall of American power.
But rising frustration over the ongoing conflict—and Putin and Zelenskiy’s deep hatred for one another—has flustered Trump. Trump has since tried to backtrack his initial promises over the war. In a 100-day retrospective with Time magazine, Trump claimed that his campaign pledge to end the war “on day one” was little more than a joke.
Graham isn’t the only senator going on the offensive against the Trump administration when it comes to Putin. On Memorial Day, Senator Chuck Grassley practically begged the president to do something about the situation in Ukraine.
“I’ve had enuf of Putin killing innocent ppl,” Grassley posted on X Monday after Russia attacked Ukraine with a new volley of drones. “Pres Trump Take action AT LEAST SANCTIONS.”