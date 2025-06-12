Trump Launches $5 Million Gold Card on Fakest Looking Website

The website for Donald Trump’s green card alternative has arrived—and it doesn’t look like they spent a dime making it.

The site, which fields information for individuals interested in obtaining a $5 million “gold card,” is entirely black—save for an image of the card itself. Green cards have traditionally looked similar to drivers licenses, but if Trump’s mock-up is anything to go by, his gold card will feature his own face and his own signature on a piece of plastic that looks more like a credit card than a piece of government identification. At the top, the site says that it is “an official website of the United States government.”

Screenshot via Trump Gold Card

Trump announced the site on Truth Social Wednesday, writing that “thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the greatest country and market anywhere in the world. It’s called THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!”

For months, Trump and his team have pitched the “gold card” as a replacement for the EB-5 visa program, which gives foreign investors a pathway to permanent residency. But the market for the gold card would almost singularly consist of rich foreigners due to its enormous price tag: $5 million a pop.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed in March that, in just a few weeks after initially announcing the idea, the administration had already made $5 billion off the gold card.

“Yesterday I sold a thousand,” Lutnick told the All In podcast, claiming at the time that the program would launch a couple weeks from then and that Elon Musk was developing the software to handle applications for the pricy legal papers.