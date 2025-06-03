Trump Loses It at Rand Paul as GOP Budget Bill Seems Doomed in Senate

“Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas,” he posted again five minutes later. “His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can’t stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!”

The attack comes as Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” which is predicted to make 13.7 million Americans lose health care over the next decade, faces an uphill battle in the Senate. Paul has said he’ll support the bill only if it removes language raising the debt ceiling. The House version of the bill would raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion, while the Senate version would raise it by $5 trillion—which the Kentucky senator finds outrageous.

“If they were to separate out and take the debt ceiling off that, I very much could consider the rest of the bill,” Paul told reporters on Monday.