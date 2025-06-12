Newsom: Trump Is in Mental and Physical Decline

California Governor Gavin Newsom has claimed that his recent interactions with President Trump regarding his deployment of troops indicate that the president has deteriorated mentally and is unfit to serve. “He is not the same person that I dealt with just four years ago,” Newsom said.

Newsom, who has been sparring with Trump for days now over the latter’s unprecedented escalation of military force in Los Angeles, told Fox26 that the President couldn’t create a fully formed thought, and that he even saw him stumble.

“He also seemed to make up this idea that the National Guard did a great job last night, when they weren’t here,” a reporter posited to Newsom.

Newsom on Trump: "He's lost it. He hasn't lost a step. And I saw him trip on the steps today. This is serious. He is not the same person that I dealt with just four years ago. And he's incapable now of even a train of thought. He's making things up and he's putting people's lives… pic.twitter.com/BJNBBo9ef7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 12, 2025

“They weren’t even deployed, and he claimed victory. He’s lost it. He hasn’t lost a step, and I saw him trip on the steps today,” Newsom replied. “He is not the same person that I dealt with just four years ago. And he’s incapable of even a train of thought. He’s making things up, and he’s putting people’s lives at risk. And he’s got a band of people that are complicit in this.”

Newsom’s accusation, while weighty, is one of many lobbed at the president over the past decade, especially as moments of physical slip-up and mental confusion have increased. And while the governor has all right to communicate what he sees, he notably did not hold former President Joe Biden—who was obviously unfit— to the same standard less than a year ago, saying he would “never turn his back.”