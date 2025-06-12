Skip Navigation
Trump Blocks California E.V. Rules as He Fully Destroys States’ Rights

This isn’t just an attack on the environment. It’s an attack on every state.

Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order while seated at his desk in the White House.
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The White House is once again defying the will of the people.

Donald Trump moved to overturn California’s electric vehicle mandate Thursday, marking the second instance this week in which the president has stretched his authority to advance his political agenda in the state.

California mandated a phaseout of gas vehicles and diesel trucks by 2035, citing benefits to public health and the environment. Eleven other states and Washington, D.C., followed suit. The plan required at least 35 percent of 2026 model vehicles sold within state bounds to be emissions-free, with that percentage growing to 68 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035.

The Golden State passed the laws under the authority of the 1967 Clean Air Act, on the basis that the state needed more power to handle its highly polluted air and car-dependent cities. But each state requires a waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency before the rules can actually take effect.

Trump’s signature on the congressional resolution revokes three of those waivers, issued during the Biden administration, effectively erasing the mandate.

“Under the previous administration, the federal government gave left-wing radicals in California dictatorial powers to control the future of the entire car industry,” Trump told reporters ahead of the signing.

“We officially rescue the U.S. auto industry from destruction by terminating California’s electric vehicle mandate,” Trump continued, claiming that the zero-emission phaseout had been a “disaster” for the country. “And they’re never coming back.”

California officials immediately hit back, filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration for intervening in state politics.

“Trump’s all-out assault on California continues—and this time he’s destroying our clean air and America’s global competitiveness in the process. We are suing to stop this latest illegal action by a President who is a wholly-owned subsidiary of big polluters,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement shortly after Trump signed the resolution.

Eight other states across the country joined the suit, including New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts, Delaware, Oregon, Colorado, as well as Washington, D.C.

“Before today, over the past six decades, the EPA and Congress have never blocked any of California’s dozens of car and truck rules,” reported CalMatters.

Hegseth All but Confirms Trump Plans to Take Greenland by Force

The defense secretary made some troubling remarks before Congress—even as a Republican representative tried to save him from himself.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies before Congress.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth refused Thursday to answer a simple question about the Trump administration’s plans for Greenland, implying that the U.S. military has drawn up plans to take the country by force.

While testifying before the House Armed Services Committee, Republican Representative Mike Turner gave Hegseth the opportunity to clarify the Trump administration’s position on taking military action to acquire Greenland—but the secretary refused to deny rumors of a potential invasion.

“While you’re here, I just want to help you out because people try to twist your words,” said Turner. “You are not confirming in your testimony today that at the Pentagon there are plans for invading or taking by force Greenland, correct? That is not your testimony today?”

“All my testimony is, is that the Pentagon has plans for any number of contingencies,” Hegseth replied simply.

“It is not your testimony today that there are plans at the Pentagon for taking by force or invading Greenland?” Turner asked, sounding incredulous. “Cause I sure as hell hope that it is not your testimony—”

“We look forward to working with Greenland to ensure that it is secured from any potential threat,” Hegseth responded, still giving no clear answer.

Turner yielded his time back to the chair.

Hegseth’s position should only come as a surprise to those who still wish to believe that Trump is kidding about his fantasies of annexing the massive, mineral-rich Arctic island, which the president has claimed the U.S. absolutely needs to wrest from Denmark’s control in order to establish “international peace.”

But to the hammer Hegseth and his so-called “warrior ethos,” every problem seems to be a nail, and every acquisition a potential invasion. The Trump administration also previously asked the U.S. military to draw up options for retaking the Panama Canal, and Trump has said he wouldn’t rule out the use of military force to seize Greenland.

Hegseth’s revelation also comes just hours after the Danish government approved the construction of U.S. military bases on Danish soil. The Trump administration is also planning to move Greenland under the protection of its U.S. Northern Command, rather than the U.S. European Command—a symbolic change to incorporate the Danish territory.

The White House also has plans to conduct an expensive public relations campaign to convince Greenlanders that they actually want to be Americans.

Mitch McConnell Grills Pete Hegseth on Russia in Damning Exchange
Donald Trump Is Writing Fan Fiction About the L.A. Protests

The president thinks California Governor Gavin Newsom should be thanking him, even though he didn’t do anything.

Trump makes sly expression
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump thinks Gavin Newsom should be thanking him for “saving his ass.”

“Los Angeles was safe and sound for the last two nights. Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the L.A. Police in a position to effectively do their job. They all worked well together, but without the Military, Los Angeles would be a crime scene like we haven’t seen in years,” he wrote Thursday on Truth Social. “Governor Gaven NewScum had totally lost control of the situation. He should be saying THANK YOU for saving his ass, instead of trying to justify his mistakes and incompetence!!!”

Trump sent thousands of National Guardsmen and hundreds of Marines to L.A. without Newsom’s permission to quell anti-ICE protests, an unprecedented escalation that led to violent clashes between troops and civilians last Friday.

“Federal antagonization, through the presence of soldiers in the streets, has already caused real and irreparable damage to the City of Los Angeles, the people who live there, and the State of California,” Newsom said in a statement. “They must be stopped, immediately.”

The scene did not reach a point that necessitated the presence of the Guardsman and the Marines. Trump is not saving anyone here. He’s creating a spectacle of fear, siccing the military on his own citizens to frame Newsom as weak and indecisive and depict himself as strong and poised. And he spent $134 million in taxpayer dollars to do it.

Andrew Cuomo Ad Deceptively Edits Photo of Zohran Mamdani

A campaign ad for Cuomo featured an edited photo of the new front-runner in New York’s mayoral race.

Zohran Mamdani walking in the New York City subway. He's at the Stop Bedford-Nostrand Avenues.
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images

A pro–Andrew Cuomo super PAC released a mailer this week that modified the image of Zohran Mamdani, the progressive front-runner in New York City’s mayoral race, to appear as if he has a darker, longer beard.

The altered image of Mamdani, a New York state representative, appeared next to text on a mailer claiming that Mamdani “rejects” the police and capitalism. It also claimed that Mamdani “rejects Israel,” on the basis that the Ugandan-born Democratic Socialist supports a nonviolent Palestinian-led movement known as BDS that advocates for economic sanctions against Israel.

The advert also advertised Mamdani as a candidate who “rejects Jewish rights,” claiming that he “refuses to recognize Israel as a Jewish state.” It was developed by Fix the City Inc., a group predominantly paid for by DoorDash, according to the group’s website.

Fix the City denied releasing the mailer.

“The mailer was proposed by a vendor; upon review it was immediately rejected for production and was subsequently corrected,” Liz Benjamin, a spokesperson for the group, told The New Republic. “We are disturbed that this was posted online without our consent.”

X Jacob N. Kornbluh @jacobkornbluh: Campaign mailer targeting Jewish voters by pro-Cuomo super PAC Fix the City says Mamdani “rejects Jewish rights” for refusing to recognize Israel as a Jewish state. (photo of mailer)

But the backlash was already underway.

“Andrew Cuomo is afraid he’ll lose, so his donors want you to fear me,” the assemblyman posted on X Thursday. “His SuperPAC just sent out a mailer that artificially lengthened and darkened my beard.

“This is blatant Islamophobia—the kind of racism that explains why MAGA billionaires support his campaign,” he added.

X Zohran Kwame Mamdani @ZohranKMamdani Andrew Cuomo is afraid he'll lose, so his donors want you to fear me. His SuperPAC just sent out a mailer that artificially lengthened and darkened my beard. This is blatant Islamophobia—the kind of racism that explains why MAGA billionaires support his campaign. (screenshot of Zohran Mamdani's photo, and the edited version side by side)

Mamdani’s connection to New York City’s Jewish community was challenged by a curveball during last week’s mayoral debate when he was asked, as a hypothetical mayor of New York City, if he would visit Israel.

“I believe you need not travel to Israel to stand up for Jewish New Yorkers,” Mamdani said. “That is what I’ll be doing as the mayor.”

Why Mamdani would be involved with sensitive foreign affairs as the local leader of New York is unclear, but the debate moderators did not appear privy to their own lack of rationale. Instead, they followed up by questioning Mamdani if he believed Israel had a right to exist.

“I believe Israel has a right to exist,” he said.

“As a Jewish state?” the moderator pressed.

“As a state with equal rights,” Mamdani replied.

Speaking with Fox 5’s Good Day New York in the wake of the debate, Mamdani clarified that he is “not comfortable supporting any state that has a hierarchy of citizenship on the basis of religion or anything else.”

The gross visual attempt to sway the voters of New York appears especially desperate on the heels of Mamdani’s surging numbers: A survey published late Wednesday found that—for the first time—Mamdani had actually topped Cuomo’s campaign, beating the ex-governor by 35 percent to 31 percent. The survey was conducted by Public Policy Polling for Democrat Justin Brannan’s city comptroller campaign.

Cuomo’s continued presence in the race nearly defies logic. The former New York  governor was forced to resign from his leadership position in 2021 after he was deemed too corrupt for Albany. Four years on, several major political backers, including a lobby of New York City landlords, have forced Cuomo back into the limelight, surging him toward a political comeback to Gracie Mansion despite his lagging popularity.

This story has been updated.

Trump Brazenly Admits His Immigration Crackdown Is Hurting Farmers

Donald Trump knows exactly what he’s doing.

Donald Trump smiles while standing in front of troops. A sign at the top reads "This We'll Defend."
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump just admitted that his administration’s massive deportation efforts are causing chaos for farmers—but he doesn’t care.

In a post on Truth Social Thursday, Trump took a moment to respond to criticism that his crackdown on undocumented immigrants was hurting multiple industries, including farmers.

“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” Trump wrote.

“In many cases the Criminals allowed into our Country by the VERY Stupid Biden Open Borders Policy are applying for those jobs. This is not good. We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!”

Trump managed to actually acknowledge that he had created a massive problem but then moved to blame Joe Biden for letting in criminals, who apparently want jobs on farms. Then he promised to do something but didn’t deign to delve into specific “changes.”

All of this comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement has begun sweeping raids in rural California, where an estimated 255,700 farmworkers are undocumented, following a series of ICE arrests last week that sparked massive protests in Los Angeles.

Trump’s promise to get criminals out of the country is a massive lie. As part of the Trump administration’s inhumane crackdown on immigration, ICE has readily arrested U.S. citizens, deported families, and endangered sick children, leaving hollow promises to target individuals with criminal records in the rearview.

Trump Is Stiffing the National Guard Soldiers He Sent to L.A.

As usual, Trump is refusing to foot the bill.

Protesters waving pro-immigration signs face off against National Guardsmen in Los Angeles
David McNew/Getty Images
National Guardsmen square off with protesters in Los Angeles

The thousands of National Guardsmen President Trump sent to Los Angeles in an authoritarian power play are working for free.

More than a dozen guardsmen told Military.com that they remain unpaid, as they have yet to receive official activation orders. Receiving such orders would allow them to receive pay, Tricare health benefits, and Department of Veterans Affairs eligibility. Without them, the troops dispatched aren’t getting anything.

Trump’s abrupt deployment of the guardsmen, against the wishes of Los Angeles’s mayor and California’s governor, circumvented executive norms and has resulted in thousands of soldiers who aren’t sure if they’ll be compensated for the work they’re doing. Guardsmen have also complained about their living conditions, as many of them are sleeping on cots at a Naval Base on the edge of Los Angeles.

Forcing people to work for no pay is very on brand for the president. He owes the city of Albuquerque nearly half a million dollars in unpaid safety fees for a 2019 rally. He did a similar dash in cities across the country, racking up millions of dollars in unpaid fees. Some places, like Nassau County, gave up on trying to bill Trump entirely and just ate the $1 million he owed them. Similar instances occurred in Eerie, Pennsylvania; Tuscon, Arizona; and Green Bay and Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin. “He’s welcome here, but we need to have our bills paid. Any expenses incurred by us for him being here, or we don’t really want him here,” Prairie Du Chien Mayor Dave Hemmer said last year. “We are a smaller city and if we incurred expenses like that, we expect to be reimbursed. Or we’d say, ‘Don’t come.’” In his private life as a businessman, Trump frequently refused to pay contractors—hundreds have claimed he stiffed them for completed work as a private citizen.

Now the guardsmen are getting the same treatment.

Trump Humiliated by Fox Reporter Who Tells Him Protests Are Spreading

The nation is in growing revolt against Trump and his immigration crackdown.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump dressed up pose in front of a Kennedy Center backdrop
ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Donald and Melania Trump at the Kennedy center on June 11

The president was caught off guard by news that anti-ICE protests exist outside of Los Angeles.

Posing for photos with his wife, Melania Trump, on the Kennedy Center’s red carpet Wednesday evening, Donald Trump refused to believe that dissent against his anti-immigration agenda had spread to more than a dozen cities around the country.

“If this turns into another summer of unrest, what are you prepared to do, sir?” asked a Fox News reporter.

“About what?” Trump said.

“Well, the protests have spread now to 16 cities across the U.S.,” she added.

“That’s what you’re saying, and do I believe you? I don’t think so,” Trump said.

“Well, I got that from the Fox News brain room,” the reporter clarified.

But Trump wouldn’t address the national reaction. Instead, he was fixated on recalling how his administration had forcibly intervened in the Los Angeles protests—without the express authorization of the California or city government.

“What we have is a situation in Los Angeles that was caused by gross incompetence,” Trump said. “They didn’t have the police to handle it. The police were asking us to come in. They were very late, we had to go in to save a lot of ICE officers, as you know, who were holed up. They were holed up in a building.”

But the Los Angeles Police Department did not request Trump’s aid. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell denied that he had asked the White House for help in handling the protests, telling CNN that the department was “nowhere near” calling on assistance from the National Guard.

So far, anti-ICE protests have taken root from coast to coast. By Tuesday, NBC News accounted for at least 25 protests in cities across the country, with gatherings in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, San Diego, Denver, Seattle, Las Vegas, Raleigh, Columbus, Oklahoma City, Washington, and others.

The mass mobilization against Trump’s agenda and his illegal decisions to send hundreds of Marines and thousands of National Guard members to Los Angeles’s doorstep echoes the civil unrest during the ex–reality TV star’s first administration, when an estimated 26 million Americans participated in the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020. Those protests, which amounted to the largest protest movement in American history, were in direct reaction to police brutality against Black people following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Daniel Prude, and countless others.

But the recent wave of protests have already transformed into a symbolic rejection of Trump’s authoritarian leanings. In an address to his state and to the nation, California Governor Gavin Newsom urged Americans to “stand up” to the White House’s aggressive and militaristic control, announcing that democracy is “under assault” under Trump’s leadership.

Trump Responds After Rand Paul Calls Out Revoked White House Invite

The Kentucky senator has been at odds with the president over his budget bill. Now the two are fighting about a White House picnic.

Senator Rand Paul speaks to reporters while walking in the Capitol.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Senator Rand Paul was packing his picnic blanket in a huff, but Donald Trump says he’s more than welcome to join his colleagues at the White House’s party Thursday. So, who’s lying?

The Kentucky Republican told reporters Wednesday that despite his plans to take his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson to an annual White House picnic for members of Congress Thursday, he had found himself unwelcome from the festivities.

“I think I’m the first senator in the history of the United States to be uninvited to the White House picnic,” Paul said in a video posted to X by Migrant Insider’s Pablo Manriquez. “Every Democrat will be invited, every Republican will be invited, but I will be the only one disallowed to come on the grounds of the White House.”

Paul has been an outspoken critic against Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” and a strong opponent to raising the debt ceiling. He recently took Senator Lindsey Graham to task, arguing that the hawk only wanted to inflate the U.S. defense budget.

Now, he’s claimed his words have come at a cost.

“I just find this incredibly petty. I mean, I have been, I think nothing but polite to the president. I have been an intellectual opponent, a public policy opponent, and he has chosen now to invite me from the picnic,” Paul said.

“The level of immaturity is beyond words,” he said, adding that he’d been a critic of former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Trump during his first term, but never been uninvited.

“They’ve decided they want to declare war on my family and exclude us from the White House, and I just think it’s incredibly petty,” Paul said.

But in a post on Truth Social Thursday just hours before the party, Trump claimed that Paul and his family were expected at the White House.

“Of course Senator Rand Paul and his beautiful wife and family are invited to the BIG White House Party tonight. He’s the toughest vote in the history of the U.S. Senate, but why wouldn’t he be?” Trump wrote. “Besides, it gives me more time to get his Vote on the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, one of the greatest and most important pieces of legislation ever put before our Senators & Congressmen/women.”

It’s not clear whether Paul was bluffing, or whether Trump is pretending never to have rescinded the invite at all.

Paul said he wasn’t sure if the order had come from Trump himself or from staffers, who he alleged had been waging a paid influencer campaign against him. Paul even took a shot at White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the architect behind the president’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

“These are people that shouldn’t be working over there. You have people that are basically going around casually talking about getting rid of habeas corpus,” Paul said. “And the same people that are directing this campaign are the same people that casually would throw out parts of the Constitution and suspend habeas corpus.”

“So, I think what it tells is they don’t like hearing me say stuff like that, and so they want to quiet me down. And it hasn’t worked, and so they’re going to try to attack me. They’re going to try to destroy me in other ways. And then do petty little things like social occasions or whatever,” he added.

When asked if he was speaking about Miller, Paul shrugged, nodding. When asked whether he thought Miller had him uninvited, Paul said he didn’t know.

Paul told reporters he’d received no explanation for the decision. “We’re just not welcome,” he said.


This piece has been updated.

Trump Launches $5 Million Gold Card on Fakest Looking Website

Trump has opened a fast track to citizenship for the richest people, as he continues his war on immigrants on every other front.

Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks across the White House lawn.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The website for Donald Trump’s green card alternative has arrived—and it doesn’t look like they spent a dime making it.

The site, which fields information for individuals interested in obtaining a $5 million “gold card,” is entirely black—save for an image of the card itself. Green cards have traditionally looked similar to drivers licenses, but if Trump’s mock-up is anything to go by, his gold card will feature his own face and his own signature on a piece of plastic that looks more like a credit card than a piece of government identification. At the top, the site says that it is “an official website of the United States government.”

Trump Gold Card screenshot
Screenshot via Trump Gold Card

Trump announced the site on Truth Social Wednesday, writing that “thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the greatest country and market anywhere in the world. It’s called THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!”

For months, Trump and his team have pitched the “gold card” as a replacement for the EB-5 visa program, which gives foreign investors a pathway to permanent residency. But the market for the gold card would almost singularly consist of rich foreigners due to its enormous price tag: $5 million a pop.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed in March that, in just a few weeks after initially announcing the idea, the administration had already made $5 billion off the gold card.

“Yesterday I sold a thousand,” Lutnick told the All In podcast, claiming at the time that the program would launch a couple weeks from then and that Elon Musk was developing the software to handle applications for the pricy legal papers.

Lutnick explained that American billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson was the brains behind the visa replacement and had shared the details of the “gold card” with Trump over the phone. If there was an iota of truth to Lutnick’s claim, then that meant that people from around the world were willing to hand over $5 million for little more than a promise.

The Symbolic Power of Burning Waymo Robotaxis
Poll: Americans Really, Really Hate Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

A new poll found that a majority of Americans are against the bill—and that only two-thirds of Republicans like it.

Donald Trump stares off as he walks across the White House lawn
Win McNamee/Getty Images

A new Quinippiac poll shows that a majority of Americans are opposed to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, confirming public aversion to a budget bill expected to add $2.4 trillion to the deficit, give a tax break to wealthy people and corporations, and slash critical Medicaid and food stamp programs. Almost half of all voters think Medicaid funding should be increased, not decreased.

Only 67 percent of Republicans are in favor of the bill, a by-product of the conflict between Trump and more conservative, deficit-hawk Republicans who are threatening to tank it.

Eighty-nine percent of Democrats oppose the bill, as well as 57 percent of independents.

The same poll found that majorities disapproved of Trump’s handling of a number of other issues as well, including immigration and deportations—only 43 percent approve of his handling of the former, once his strongest issue, and only 40 percent approve of his handling of the latter. Only 40 percent of voters think he’s doing a good job on the economy, another area he was recently dominant in. His worst issue by far, however, was his handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—where only 34 percent of voters think he’s doing a good job. That is hardly surprising, however, given that Trump had promised repeatedly on the campaign trail that he would end the war immediately upon retaking office. That obviously hasn’t happened; indeed, peace seems further away than ever.

