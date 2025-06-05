Elon Musk Is Spiraling Over Trump Dumping Him on Live TV
Elon Musk has unfollowed Stephen Miller as his breakup with Donald Trump escalates.
Elon Musk and Donald Trump are turning to social media to publicly process their increasingly messy breakup.
Musk took to X Thursday to air his big feelings after Trump claimed Musk “knew every aspect of this bill, and he never had a problem until right after he left.” Trump insisted that the billionaire former bureaucrat was only upset because, if passed, the spending bill would remove the electric vehicle mandate that subsidizes Tesla.
The infernal tech bro insisted on litigating the breakup.
“False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!” Musk wrote on X.
Trump almost immediately fired back at Musk on Truth Social. “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!” Trump wrote.
“Such an obvious lie. So sad,” Musk replied.
The president then threatened to go after Musk’s government contracts and subsidies, of which Musk has amassed nearly $38 billion worth. “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
After Trump’s press conference, during which he made the comments, Musk began posting mournfully about the person he thought he knew.
“Where is this guy today??” Musk asked in one X repost, which contained a collage of Trump’s old Twitter posts from 2011 and 2012 railing against massive government spending and calls to raise the debt ceiling.
Moments later, he seemed angry, responding to a claim Trump had made that he could have won Pennsylvania without the billionaire’s help.
“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk wrote.
“Such ingratitude,” he wrote in a separate post.
After about an hour, Musk mourned the president’s unwavering support at an event he held for Tesla at the White House. “Remember this?” Musk wrote, posting a video of Trump saying Musk had never complained about his decision to end the electric vehicle mandate.
In classic breakup fashion, Musk has also set off on an unfollowing spree, ridding his X feed of the president’s allies, who might remind him of better days in the White House.
Musk apparently unfollowed White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Charlie Kirk, Trump’s fascist little sidekick who runs Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization that worked alongside Musk’s America PAC to put Trump in office.
Earlier this week, Musk had begun to openly criticize Trump’s wildly expensive spending bill, and while the president may have allowed Musk to disparage Republican legislation in the past, it seems that is a privilege only afforded those in the White House—which Musk formally departed last week.