“LOSER”: Trump Escalates Beef With Republican Rep Who Called Him Out

The rift between Donald Trump and one of his former allies is widening.

Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie has accused the president of pursuing an unconstitutional war with Iran, so in return, Trump volleyed back that it is actually Massie who is “very bad for the Constitution.”

“Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a phenomenal State that I won all three times (by a lot!), keeps talking about how he is going to protect the Constitution, but he is actually very bad for the Constitution, and will probably vote against ‘THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,’ that grants the Biggest Tax Cuts in History, secures our Southern Border from Criminal Invasion, funds the Golden Dome, our Great Military and Veterans, protects our Second Amendment, grants NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, and NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY (for our Great Seniors!), and so much more. He is against all of the above, and many other incredible things,” Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday.

Massie offered Trump a full-throated endorsement in the 2024 race on the basis that he would prevent “needless wars abroad.” But the two have locked horns several times since Trump took office. Massie was one of two Republican lawmakers to vote against Trump’s tax plan last month, and over the weekend condemned Trump’s strikes on Iran.

“Why would anyone want to vote for a so-called ‘Congressman,’ a RINO, at best, who wants to raise your Taxes by 68 percent, which is what will happen if, ‘THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ doesn’t pass,” Trump said. “He votes, ‘NO!’ on everything, because he thinks it makes him cool, but he’s not cool, he’s a LOSER!”

Massie’s opposition to Trump’s war agenda has not been consistent. After several days of heckling in MAGA’s public square, Massie told Punchbowl News Monday night that he was willing to “hold off” on voting for the bipartisan War Powers Resolution, an effort to hold Trump accountable for engaging in an act of war without Congress’s permission.