Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Dodges Crucial Question on Iran Ceasefire Agreement

Donald Trump continues to claim success with Iran and Israel, despite it appearing the he hasn’t actually achieved anything yet.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Attacking Iran has achieved nothing, according to Donald Trump, who evaded questions from reporters Tuesday as to whether or not the Middle Eastern country had made commitments about uranium enrichment.

“They’re not going to have enrichment and they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon, and they know that,” Trump said aboard Air Force One. “They’re going to get on to being a great trading nation. You know, they’re very good traders and they’re gonna be a great trading nation. And they have a lot of oil.”

Trump directed airstrikes without congressional approval on Iran’s nuclear facilities Saturday. The attack damaged facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, with damage estimates expected to be “very significant,” according to International Atomic Energy Agency Director Rafael Grossi.

Iran has argued that it is seeking uranium for peaceful purposes, such as expanding its nuclear energy program. It has undergone years of nuclear site inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, and as of last week was allowing IAEA inspectors to remain in the country, according to Grossi.

The only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East is presumed to be Israel, which will not confirm or deny possessing what the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons estimates are approximately 90 nuclear weapons.

Trump insisted Tuesday that “the last thing on Iran’s mind right now is nuclear weapons.”

At least 606 people have been killed in Iran since Israel first attacked on June 13, according to Iran’s health ministry. Approximately 107 people died on Monday alone, making it the deadliest single day of the conflict.

Trump announced a successful ceasefire between Iran and Israel Monday evening, before the two nations had jointly come to an agreement on the terms of ending their conflict. Hours after the ceasefire deadline had passed, the two nations continued lobbing missiles at one another.

“We basically—we have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing,” Trump told reporters at the White House earlier Tuesday before he set off for a NATO summit at The Hague, where rifts are expected to widen over defense spending and a dampening American interest in defending Ukraine against Russia.

Trump won in November in no small part due to his campaign pledges to end the wars in Ukraine and in Gaza, but just six months into his second term, he has instigated a third war while failing to resolve the first pair, earning the ire of some of his longest and staunchest defenders, including Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie.

Robert McCoy
/

Justice Department Official Wanted to Tell Courts: “F—You”

Emil Bove, Trump’s former personal lawyer and now a senior official at the DOJ, devised a plan to ignore the courts ruling against Trump.

Trump lawyer Emil Bove in court during the hush-money trial.
Jeenah Moon/Pool/Getty Images

Senior Justice Department official Emil Bove, whom President Donald Trump has nominated for a lifetime appointment on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, expressed his willingness to ignore court orders in order to speed up the president’s mass deportations, according to a whistleblower report.

The stunning disclosure comes from former Justice Department official Erez Reuveni—who was fired by the Trump administration after acknowledging in court that the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia was an “administrative error.”

Reuveni’s new allegations, which were submitted to Senate and House Judiciary Committee leaders, as well as the U.S. inspector general and acting special counsel, were published by The New York Times on Tuesday.

His account details a meeting with Bove and subordinate officials at the DOJ and officials within the Office of Immigration Litigation on March 14.

According to Reuveni’s complaint, in the meeting, Bove informed those in attendance of Trump’s then-forthcoming proclamation, which would invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 in service of his mass deportation agenda. Planes containing deportees subject to the Alien Enemies Act would take off over the next two days, Bove reportedly said.

Bove reportedly “stressed to all in attendance that planes needed to take off no matter what,” though he also noted “the possibility that a court order would enjoin those removals before they could be effectuated.”

The suggested response? “Bove stated that DOJ would need to consider telling the courts ‘fuck you’ and ignore any such court order,” per Reuveni’s report.

The remark was followed by “stunned” looks and “awkward, nervous glances.”

“Silence overtook the room,” the report says, and “Reuveni and others were quickly ushered out of the room.”

This revelation—which adds to Bove’s record of targeting January 6 investigators and helping drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams—comes a day before he is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his nomination to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, issued a statement saying the allegations “not only speak to Mr. Bove’s failure to fulfill his ethical obligations as a lawyer, but demonstrate that his activities are part of a broader pattern by President Trump and his allies to undermine the Justice Department’s commitment to the rule of law.”

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Responds to AOC’s Impeachment Threat With Deranged Rant

Donald Trump is flipping out after Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for his impeachment.

Donald Trump speaking and making a hand gesture
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump went on a wordy, meandering rant against Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the congresswoman called for his impeachment.

“Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before. The reason for her ‘rantings’ is all of the Victories that the U.S.A. has had under the Trump Administration,” the president wrote on Truth Social Tuesday.

AOC called for Trump’s impeachment over his bombing of Iran without congressional approval.

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations,” she wrote Saturday on X. “It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Trump was obviously bothered by this statement, and he went on to sully the name of AOC and several other progressive women of color in the Democratic Party.

“When we examine her Test Scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office but, nevertheless, far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously Low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all. How dare ‘The Mouse’ tells us how to run the United States of America! We’re just now coming back from that Radical Left experiment with Sleepy Joe, Kamala, and ‘THE AUTOPEN,’ in charge. What a disaster it was!” he continued on.

He then dared AOC to take the same dementia test he once did.

“AOC should be forced to take the Cognitive Test that I just completed at Walter Reed Medical Center, as part of my Physical. As the Doctor in charge said, ‘President Trump ACED it,’ meaning, I got every answer right,” Trump wrote. “Instead of her constant complaining, Alexandria should go back home to Queens, where I was also brought up, and straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets, in the District she ‘represents,’ and which she never goes to anymore. She better start worrying about her own Primary, before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on very thin ice! She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!”

There is certainly a question of Trump’s impulsiveness here, as receiving congressional approval for the Iran nuclear strikes would have made it look like he wasn’t acting wantonly during the conflict. But he didn’t and now he’s got members of Congress on both sides of the aisle scrambling to craft War Powers Act resolutions. But for what it’s worth, calls for Trump’s impeachment on those grounds feel empty, as former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden both dropped thousands of bombs on various nations without receiving congressional approval.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Ramps Up Fight With “LOSER” Republican Rep Who Called Him Out

Representative Thomas Massie eased off a bit, but that still didn’t stop Donald Trump.

Representative Thomas Massie walks in the Capitol
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The rift between Donald Trump and one of his former allies is widening.

Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie has accused the president of pursuing an unconstitutional war with Iran, so in return, Trump volleyed back that it is actually Massie who is “very bad for the Constitution.”

“Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a phenomenal State that I won all three times (by a lot!), keeps talking about how he is going to protect the Constitution, but he is actually very bad for the Constitution, and will probably vote against ‘THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,’ that grants the Biggest Tax Cuts in History, secures our Southern Border from Criminal Invasion, funds the Golden Dome, our Great Military and Veterans, protects our Second Amendment, grants NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, and NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY (for our Great Seniors!), and so much more. He is against all of the above, and many other incredible things,” Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday.

Massie offered Trump a full-throated endorsement in the 2024 race on the basis that he would prevent “needless wars abroad.” But the two have locked horns several times since Trump took office. Massie was one of two Republican lawmakers to vote against Trump’s tax plan last month, and over the weekend condemned Trump’s strikes on Iran.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

“Why would anyone want to vote for a so-called ‘Congressman,’ a RINO, at best, who wants to raise your Taxes by 68 percent, which is what will happen if, ‘THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ doesn’t pass,” Trump said. “He votes, ‘NO!’ on everything, because he thinks it makes him cool, but he’s not cool, he’s a LOSER!”

Massie’s opposition to Trump’s war agenda has not been consistent. After several days of heckling in MAGA’s public square, Massie told Punchbowl News Monday night that he was willing to “hold off” on voting for the bipartisan War Powers Resolution, an effort to hold Trump accountable for engaging in an act of war without Congress’s permission.

“It might not be necessary,” Massie told the publication. “If there’s no hostilities—the resolution is to withdraw or end hostilities.”

But later that evening, the Kentucky Republican was on MSNBC continuing to chastise the president for reversing course on his campaign promises, telling the network that he was “worried” that the first six months of Trump’s second term had “already sort of gone astray of what was one of the basic principles of putting America first.”

Robert McCoy
/

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem Announces Twisted Plan for FEMA Cash

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem plans to use FEMA’s budget for something called “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wears a DHS cap and speaks into a mic.
David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images

A controversial immigrant detention center under construction in Florida will be bankrolled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The center, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” would repurpose a defunct airstrip in the Everglades in service of Trump’s draconian immigration agenda.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier unveiled plans for the facility last week.

In a video aired on Fox News, Uthmeier said of the 39-square-mile site: “You don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter. People get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide.”

In an appearance on The Benny Johnson Show, Uthmeier announced that the project was underway. During that episode, the eponymous right-wing host giddily observed Uthmeier was “making [Trump’s] dream come true,” since Trump reportedly floated installing a snake and gator-filled moat at the southern border during his first term—a proposal so outlandishly ghastly that even Trump had the political tact to separate himself from it at the time.

The creation of the new facility, which would cost $450 million a year to operate, according to The New York Times, will be funded “in large part” by FEMA, said Noem in a statement published to X.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are working at turbo speed to deliver cost-effective and innovative ways to deliver on the American people’s mandate for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens,” Noem’s statement said. “We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida.”

Noem said the money would come from FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program, which was created in 2023 by Congress and administered by FEMA to provide grants to organizations or state and local governments providing services to immigrants processed by DHS and awaiting legal proceedings.

The initiative has since been the subject of MAGA attacks and conspiracy theorizing. Now, if Noem follows through, it will apparently be used to help fulfill the president’s wildest immigration fantasies.

Edith Olmsted
/

Damning Report Exposes Stephen Miller’s Shady Ties to Palantir

Palantir has been snapping up massive government contracts to increase surveillance capabilities.

Stephen Miller walks out of the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller owns a massive stake in Palantir, which stands to make millions off of Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown, according to the Project on Government Oversight.  

Miller’s public financial disclosure report said that the ghoulish Homeland Security adviser owns between $100,001 and $250,000 in assets at the defense company. Miller reportedly acquired the stock after Trump exited the White House in 2021, but sometime before he enacted his sprawling plan to bolster immigration enforcement. The data had been revised as recently as June 4. 

Last month, the Trump administration tapped Palantir to help build a massive system to allow federal agencies to better share their data with each other, creating a huge database that will serve as a surveillance tool for the state. Palantir has also been angling to get involved with the U.S. Navy’s efforts to fast-track warship building.

Palantir has been the highest performing company on the S&P in 2025, with its stock price surging 80 percent this year alone. 

Given Miller’s involvement in Immigration and Customs Enforcement, his financial stake in Palantir should raise significant concerns over potential conflicts of interest. Should he direct an update of DHS’s digital systems, Palantir could stand as a likely beneficiary. 

Virginia Canter, chief counsel for ethics and anti-corruption at Democracy Defenders Fund, told POGO that Miller was walking a thin line. “If he hasn’t stepped over the line, he’s just on the verge of it,” Canter said. 

“I just don’t think anybody would be comfortable with him keeping this stock,” she added. 

Trump’s immigration crackdown is already sure to line the pockets of many surveillance and private prison companies—now it might make one of his closest advisers a pretty penny, too. 

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Suffers Another Massive Blow in His Petty War on Harvard

A federal judge just blocked Trump’s attempt to ban all international students at Harvard University.

Harvard University building with three large Harvard banners hanging.
Cassandra Klos/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A federal judge has indefinitely blocked the Trump administration’s ban on international students at Harvard University.

“At its root, this case is about core constitutional rights that must be safeguarded: freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and freedom of speech, each of which is a pillar of a functioning democracy and an essential hedge against authoritarianism,” Judge Allison D. Burroughs of the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts ruled on Monday. “Here, the government’s misplaced efforts to control a reputable academic institution and squelch diverse viewpoints seemingly because they are, in some instances, opposed to this Administration’s own views, threaten these rights.”

Trump ordered a 90-day suspension on international students at Harvard, claiming that the university was refusing to share information on students that were “known threats to other students or university personnel.” The decision left the status of countless students up in the air, as the school has nearly 7,000 international students, making up about 27 percent of the school’s student body. This is another installment of Trump’s war of attrition against Harvard and foreign students whom he perceives to be “anti-American.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Tears Into Federal Reserve Chair Over Cratering U.S. Economy

Jerome Powell, for his part, brushed off Donald Trump’s crazed rant.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gestures while speaking at a podium
Hu Yousong/Xinhua/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is waiting to see the residual impacts of the country’s new tariff plan before reducing its key interest rate, leaving the man in charge of implementing the agenda less than happy.

“‘Too Late’ Jerome Powell, of the Fed, will be in Congress today in order to explain, among other things, why he is refusing to lower the Rate. Europe has had 10 cuts, we have had ZERO,” Trump wrote in an excoriating Truth Social post about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Tuesday.

“No inflation, great economy—We should be at least two to three points lower,” Trump continued. “Would save the USA $800 Billion Dollars Per Year, plus. What a difference this would make. If things later change to the negative, increase the Rate.”

“I hope Congress really works this very dumb, hardheaded person, over,” he concluded. “We will be paying for his incompetence for many years to come. THE BOARD SHOULD ACTIVATE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

But Powell fully disregarded the president’s call to reduce rates.

“For the time being, we are well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance,” Powell said in prepared remarks obtained by the Associated Press.

The public back-and-forth could be the beginning of a tough couple of days for Powell on Capitol Hill, as the chairman is expected to testify before both chambers of Congress.

Leading economists outside of the Federal Reserve have similarly argued that now is not the time to cut interest rates. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told Reuters that the country has “space and time” to figure out its ideal rates, especially since companies have already decided to increase product prices this year in reaction to hampered global supply chains.

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Unloads on Israel in Profane Rant About Iran Ceasefire

Donald Trump freaked out that Israel had launched strikes at Iran after he supposedly brokered a ceasefire deal.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

So much for Donald Trump’s “12 Day War.” The U.S. president said Tuesday that both Israel and Iran have violated a ceasefire.

Trump was furious when speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, just hours after he’d announced an impending ceasefire that would end what he’d termed the “12 Day War.”

“Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’d never seen before. The biggest load that we’ve seen. I’m not happy with Israel. When I say, ‘OK, now you have 12 hours,’ you don’t go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on ’em,” Trump said

“So I’m not happy with them, I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy Israel is going out this morning, because the one rocket that didn’t land that was shot—perhaps by mistake—that didn’t land, I’m not happy about that.

“You know what, we basically have two countries that have been fighting for so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing,” Trump said. “You understand that?”

While the president had openly bragged about bringing an end to the conflict, it seems he has predictably lost control of the other parties. 

Shortly after Trump had announced the so-called ceasefire deal, he was already reduced to begging Israel to back off its military assault. 

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” Trump wrote in a desperate post on Truth Social. 

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he insisted in a separate post.

Israel proceeded to attack a radar station near Tehran, after claiming Tehran had fired more missiles. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would restrain from any more attacks following a conversation with Trump, according to the Financial Times.  

Iran’s military denied having fired on Israel, state media reported.

Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani
/

Supreme Court Makes It Easy for Trump to Deport Anyone to South Sudan

The Supreme Court has temporarily allowed the Trump administration to deport immigrants to countries they aren’t from.

Donald Trump smiles.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Supreme Court temporarily allowed the Trump administration to proceed Monday with deporting people to countries they aren’t from, such as South Sudan, without proper notice.

The 6–3 decision was split along ideological lines, with liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson all dissenting.

“In matters of life and death, it is best to proceed with caution,” the liberal justices wrote. “In this case, the Government took the opposite approach.”

The justices’ decision lifts a lower court order last month that required the government to give immigrants set for deportation to so-called “third countries,” or countries they have no connection to, at least 15 days’ notice to challenge the decision based on “credible fear.” Donald Trump had immediately appealed that decision to the Supreme Court, asking them to make it easier for him to deport people without proper due process. Monday’s decision by the Supreme Court is a hold on the lower court’s previous order while the case fully plays out in lower courts.

The decision focuses on a group of eight immigrant men from various countries—including Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Cuba, and Mexico—who were all boarded on a deportation flight headed to South Sudan. As the case played out in the courts, the flight halted in Djibouti, where the men have been trapped since April in a temporary base made out of a shipping container, along with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents overseeing their deportation.

For now, Trump has achieved a massive victory allowing him to speed up his deportations, sending people to just about anywhere he wants.

