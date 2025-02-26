Republican Congresswoman Slams Trump’s Immigration Policy

The Florida representative was referring to a notorious Venezuelan criminal gang and the Temporary Protected Status designation given to certain immigrant groups who can’t return to their home countries due to safety concerns. She added that she hoped that the Trump administration would come to an understanding regarding the 600,000 Venezuelans whose TPS protections expire later this year, many of whom live in her district.



“These are not illegals. This is not Tren de Aragua or MS-13. These are good people who came and we welcome them and I’m sure they’re gonna be able to stay,” Salazar said.

pic.twitter.com/742YC0HzdC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2025

The Trump administration announced earlier this month that TPS would be revoked for Venezuelans, even though U.S. policy calls the current socialist Venezuelan leadership illegitimate. Last week, however, immigrant rights groups filed two lawsuits in California and Maryland challenging the revocation of status.