RFK Jr. Admits No One Should Take Medical Advice From Him on Vaccines

“It’s unfortunate that people are so enraged by the misinformation that they’ve been given,” he said after the protester had been removed from the room. “It’s a commentary on this Congress and how we treat people.”

The Republican bill would kick 8.6 million Americans off Medicaid over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office. (Republicans offered their own numbers, revealing shortly before the committee meeting was scheduled to begin that at least 7.6 million Americans would be affected.)

Republicans claim that the bulk of people who would be booted off the program include undocumented immigrants and non-disabled, jobless Americans. That could happen by way of adding a work requirement to Medicaid, which would ask recipients to navigate work-reporting and verification systems on a monthly basis—a detail that would require significant federal funding. The plans would also negate coverage for individuals who find themselves temporarily unemployed, for instance those who were recently fired or laid off.