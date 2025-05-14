RFK Jr. Admits No One Should Take Medical Advice From Him on Vaccines
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refused to answer questions about whether he’d vaccinate his own children in a testy hearing—saying he didn’t want to give anyone medical advice.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is once again refusing to divulge his views on vaccination, and, with no trace of self-awareness, saying that people shouldn’t seek medical advice from him.
Kennedy made the remarks at a House budget hearing Wednesday, in response to questions from Democratic Representative Mark Pocan, who sought Kennedy’s opinion given HHS’s role in providing health recommendations to the public.
“If you had a child today, would you vaccinate that child for measles?” Pocan asked Kennedy. His response was not encouraging.
“For measles? Um, probably for measles. What I would say is that my opinions about vaccines are irrelevant,” Kennedy said, adding that Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the head of the National Institutes of Health, would be better suited to answer questions about vaccinations, despite Bhattacharya having his own controversial medical views.
“I don’t want to seem like I’m being evasive,” Kennedy continued, speaking over Pocan’s attempt to clarify his question. “I don’t think people should be taking advice, medical advice, from me.”
Kennedy then refused to answer Pocan’s questions on whether he would give his kids vaccines for chicken pox or polio, repeating that he didn’t “want to be giving advice,” despite the polio vaccine being so effective that the disease has been nearly eradicated around the world.
It’s a surprising, if not laughable, admission from a health influencer who shared exercise videos while running for president under the mission to “Make America Healthy Again” and now heads the country’s main public health agency. Kennedy has so far mishandled a measles outbreak, touting medical quacks while he continues to spread misinformation himself. If Kennedy doesn’t want to be responsible for offering medical advice, perhaps he should find a different job.