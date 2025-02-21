Trump Fails Basic Geography Question for the Third Time
Donald Trump simply cannot wrap his head around the BRICS.
No matter how many times he tries, Donald Trump just can’t seem to get this one geography question right.
During an address Thursday evening at a dinner for Republican governors, Trump once again exposed just how geographically challenged he is.
“How about BRICS, you know the BRICS states—there are like six of them? And they were trying to destroy our dollar,” Trump said.
Trump continued, saying that BRICS wanted to establish their own currency, perhaps the “won,” which he suggested was Chinese currency (but is actually South Korean), and that Joe Biden had been unwilling to do anything about it.
“So when I came in, the first thing I said is, ‘Any BRICS state that even mentions the destruction of the dollar will be charged a 150 percent tariff. And we don’t want your goods, we don’t want to partake,’” he said.
“And the BRICS states just broke up. I don’t know what the hell happened to them. We haven’t heard from them lately.”
This is the third time Trump has attempted to complain about BRICS while revealing that he doesn’t actually know anything about it.
Last week, Trump claimed that the BRICS nations were “breaking up very rapidly” after he’d threatened them with a 100 percent tariff if they did anything to undermine the dollar (interesting that the number has since magically increased.) The president listed China before adding, “I don’t even know that they’re a member of BRICS,” which it is.
Last month, just hours after entering the Oval Office, Trump falsely suggested that the ‘S’ in BRICS stood for Spain.
Trump still seems confused about how many member states there are, and which ones. The members of BRICS are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and new additions Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, UAE, and Iran.
BRICS did not break up. In fact, Trump’s America First isolationism could serve to strengthen groups such as BRICS, who can fill the power vacuum left by the American absence from international forums—like the 2025 G20 Summit, which the U.S. has already declined to attend.