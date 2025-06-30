Trump Threatens to Cut Aid to Israel for Stunning Reason

Senator Bernie Sanders thinks that Trump’s budget bill is “the most dangerous piece of legislation in the modern history of our country.”

On Sunday evening, the country’s most recognizable socialist took time to offer a scathing rebuke of the president’s most significant piece of legislation to date, highlighting the bill’s obvious skew toward the wealthy at the expense of the working class.

“If you are in the top one percent, you and the class you represent will receive a $975 billion tax break—$975 billion tax break—at a time when the richest people in this country have never ever had it so good,” Sanders said. “If you are among the wealthiest two-tenths of one percent—not talking about one percent, talking about the top two-tenths of one percent—you will be able to pay zero taxes on your $30 million inheritance. So all of you folks out there who are waiting to inherit at least $30 million, today is a good day for you! Collectively, you will receive approximately $211 billion in tax breaks. For the top two-tenths of one percent: Congratulations, you hit the jackpot.”

Sanders then moved to the massive corporate bias baked into Trump’s bill.

“If you are a large corporation, and you want to throw workers out on the street and replace them with artificial intelligence, or maybe you want to shift your profits to the Cayman Islands or other tax havens: You are going to get a $918 billion tax break. Congratulations to the CEOs of large profitable corporations,” he said sarcastically.

The senator from Vermont was most incensed about the bill’s attacks on Medicaid.

“If you are concerned about health care, which I suspect that everybody in the world is, this bill throws over 16 million people off the health insurance they have, according to the Congressional Budget Office, by cutting Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act by over $1.1 trillion,” Sanders said. “In other words, the top one percent [is] getting a $975 billion tax break, and that is coming directly by throwing 16 million people off of the health insurance they have.