Elon Musk’s New Budget Bill Threat Sends Republicans Scrambling

The bill passed the House by a vote of 215–214, with two Republicans joining all Democrats in voting against it. Republicans plan to offset the expensive tax cut by slashing more than $800 billion from Medicaid. But Musk’s issue with Trump’s plan has little to do with slashing programs aimed at supporting and uplifting the most vulnerable Americans—instead, he condemns the bill because it would effectively undo his work atop the Department of Government Efficiency, which was tasked with paring down government spending.

Senator Rand Paul quote-tweeted Musk, arguing that Congress knows adding another $5 trillion to the national debt would be a “huge mistake.” Senators Ron Johnson, Rick Scott, and Mike Lee have also spoken out against the bill’s price tag. Senators Josh Hawley, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Joni Ernst have claimed that slashing Medicaid—the third rail of American politics—could prove to be a fatal political move. Senators John Curtis and Thom Tillis have drawn red pen under the bill’s elimination of green energy tax cuts.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told NewsNation Tuesday that she agreed with Musk “to a certain extent,” hitching herself to the tech billionaire as another conservative who entered government because she was irate with Republicans.