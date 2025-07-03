Abrego Garcia Reveals How He Was Tortured in El Salvador Mega-Prison

Lawyers for Kilmar Abrego Garcia revealed gruesome details about his treatment at the notorious Salvadoran prison where Donald Trump has exiled more than 280 deportees.

In a 40-page amended complaint filed Tuesday as part of his civil case in Maryland, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys said their client reported being “subjected to severe mistreatment” upon arrival at Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, “including but not limited to severe beatings, severe sleep deprivation, inadequate nutrition, and psychological torture.”

Lawyers for Abrego Garcia said that their client, who was deported as the result of an “administrative error,” was told upon his arrival at the notorious foreign gulag: “Welcome to CECOT. Whoever enters here doesn’t leave.”

Abrego Garcia was then forced to strip and was beaten for not changing his clothes fast enough. His head was shaved, and he was frog-marched to his cell and struck with wooden batons, leaving him with “visible bruises and lumps all over his body.”

Abrego Garcia and his cellmates were then “forced to kneel from approximately 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM, with guards striking anyone who fell from exhaustion,” the lawyers wrote. “During this time, Plaintiff Abrego Garcia was denied bathroom access and soiled himself. The detainees were confined to metal bunks with no mattresses in an overcrowded cell with no windows, bright lights that remained on 24 hours a day, and minimal access to sanitation.”