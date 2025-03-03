Trump Pushes Deranged Conspiracy About Republican Town Hall Protests

In Texas, more than 100 attendees at Representative Keith Self’s town hall in deep-red Collins County shouted at the Republican for so long that it was difficult for Self to get a word in. At one point, the crowd stood up and chanted and clapped to “vote him out!”

The venomous protests are a warning sign for the Trump administration that public patience is already wearing thin for his aggressive agenda. Last month, Missouri Representative Mark Alford was practically shut down at his own town hall after he expressed support for Musk’s massive layoff plan. At one point, while suggesting to the crowd that they could vote for someone else in the next election if they didn’t approve of Musk’s appointment, one person shouted back, “We didn’t elect Elon!”

Alford seemed to take a page out of Trump’s own playbook in the immediate aftermath, refusing to chalk up the local frustration to his own inaction. In an interview with CNN, Alford referred to his own constituents as “outside agitators.”