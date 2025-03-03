Trump Pushes Deranged Conspiracy About Republican Town Hall Protests
Donald Trump continues to refuse to accept blame for the consequences of his actions.
Unable to acknowledge that Americans might actually be upset with his agenda, Donald Trump has cooked up a bizarre theory to explain the mass protests taking place in Republican lawmakers’ town halls across the country. But the rationale behind the idea sounds awfully familiar to his presidential election conspiracy.
“Paid ‘troublemakers’ are attending Republican Town Hall Meetings,” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday morning. “It is all part of the game for the Democrats, but just like our big LANDSLIDE ELECTION, it’s not going to work for them!”
Republican lawmakers were met with fire and fury over the weekend as their constituents hounded them for failing to intervene in a budget resolution that will result in billions in cuts to Medicaid, as well as refusing to speak out against Elon Musk’s unchecked dissolution of federal agencies and, with it, thousands of federal jobs and popular social programs.
On Saturday, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall ended his town hall early, walking out to a cacophony of boos after a couple of attendees brought up concerns over DOGE’s decision to fire some 6,000 veterans.
In Tennessee, a crowd before Representative Diana Harshbarger screamed “No!” when the Republican lawmaker asked if there had been a “mandate to the president from the American people,” who she claimed “overwhelmingly” voted Trump in.
“The Congressional Budget Office—do you know what it’s going to be by 2035?” Harshbarger asked the crowd, referring to the federal deficit. “It’s going to be $59 trillion.”
“We’re giving the billionaires tax cuts!” shouted a man in response.
The seismic cuts to the federal government—which include a $880 billion slash to Medicare—are a trade-off for conservatives who were tasked by Trump to extend his 2017 tax plan, which will overwhelmingly benefit corporations and is projected to add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit.
In Texas, more than 100 attendees at Representative Keith Self’s town hall in deep-red Collins County shouted at the Republican for so long that it was difficult for Self to get a word in. At one point, the crowd stood up and chanted and clapped to “vote him out!”
The venomous protests are a warning sign for the Trump administration that public patience is already wearing thin for his aggressive agenda. Last month, Missouri Representative Mark Alford was practically shut down at his own town hall after he expressed support for Musk’s massive layoff plan. At one point, while suggesting to the crowd that they could vote for someone else in the next election if they didn’t approve of Musk’s appointment, one person shouted back, “We didn’t elect Elon!”
Alford seemed to take a page out of Trump’s own playbook in the immediate aftermath, refusing to chalk up the local frustration to his own inaction. In an interview with CNN, Alford referred to his own constituents as “outside agitators.”