JD Vance’s Summer Vacation Is About to Be Hit With Major Protests

Protesters are vowing to disrupt the Vance’s family vacation abroad.

JD Vance and Usha Vance board Air Force Two.
Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Getty Images
JD Vance and Usha Vance board Air Force Two.

The UK Stop Trump Coalition and other protesters are planning to put Vice President JD Vance’s luxury vacation spot on blast.

Vance and his family have a trip scheduled for the Cotswolds, a countryside region in Southwest England often frequented by the rich and famous (Ellen DeGeneres currently resides there). They’re expected to be met with a wide variety of demonstrators—anti-Trump, pro-Palestinian, trade union members, and environmentalists.

“JD Vance is every bit as unwelcome in the UK as Donald Trump,” a representative from the UK based Stop Trump Coalition told The Telegraph. “We remember how Vance cut short his ski trip in Vermont because he was so enraged by the sight of a few protesters. We are sure that, even in the Cotswolds, he will find the resistance waiting.” The group also plans to protest President Trump’s upcoming visit to Scotland, which begins on Friday.

Vance will also be in London in mid-August, then head to Cotswolds, and later to Scotland. The vice president has been met with vitriol on his vacations thus far, speaking to the mostly negative feelings that much of the public has for the current administration, both home and abroad. He and his family were booed ruthlessly while they were at Disneyland earlier this month.

“Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance,” California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on X. “The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.”

Epstein Accuser Warned FBI About His Ties to Trump—Twice

Maria Farmer asked law enforcement to look into Donald Trump after she had a chilling interaction with him.

A photograph of Donald Trump and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is displayed in a bus shelter in London.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
A photograph of Donald Trump and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is displayed after being unofficially installed in a bus shelter in London, July 17, 2025. The original photo is from 1997.

According to a new report, Jeffrey Epstein’s first accuser, on two occasions, mentioned Donald Trump’s name to law enforcement as an associate worth investigating. The revelation raises the possibility that files related to the case of the deceased sex trafficker contain information that would embarrass the president.

Artist Maria Farmer, who worked for Epstein from 1995–1996 and says she was sexually assaulted by him and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, told The New York Times that, when she spoke to law enforcement about Epstein in 1996 and 2006, she urged them to investigate his associates, including now-President Trump.

The Times report describes an unpleasant encounter Farmer recalls with Trump at Epstein’s Manhattan offices in 1995.

After Farmer was called in to work by Epstein one night, she said Trump arrived and “started to hover over” her, while staring “at her bare legs.”

Farmer, who was wearing running shorts, grew frightened, before Epstein entered and told Trump, “No, no, She’s not here for you.”

Epstein and Trump then are said to have left the room, at which point Farmer heard Trump speculate that she was 16 years old.

While Farmer reports having no “alarming interactions” with Trump afterward, and “did not see him engage in inappropriate conduct with girls or women,” her experience—which the White House fervently denies happened, but which is corroborated by accounts from her mother and sister—was apparently enough for her to bring up Trump’s name when speaking to the New York Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The report, as the Times notes, shows how the Epstein files may “contain material that is embarrassing or politically problematic to” the president, as he continues to dismiss the case as a Democratic hoax, disowning his supporters who remain invested in it after his DOJ effectively closed the case earlier this month.

Details about Trump’s long-documented relationship to Epstein are continuing to surface. Days before the Times report, The Wall Street Journal unearthed a sexually suggestive birthday card Trump reportedly gave Epstein in 2003. (Trump has denied the veracity of the report and is now suing the paper.)

Meanwhile, when asked whether his name appears in the Epstein files, Trump has insisted that the files were concocted by the previous two Democratic administrations.

Trump Scrambles to Attack Obama in Panicked Bid to End Epstein Fallout

Donald Trump is still desperate to shift blame for the Epstein files onto Barack Obama.

Donald Trump and Barack Obama look down while standing next to each other outside the White House
Jack Gruber/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump has become so desperate in trying to change the subject from Jeffrey Epstein, that he’s now started ranting about imprisoning former President Barack Obama.

During a posting spree on Truth Social Sunday night, Trump posted a series of lame memes attacking Obama, after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard suggested last week that the former president should be prosecuted for participating in a “treasonous conspiracy.”

Gabbard released a declassified report alleging that members of the Obama administration had “manufactured and politicized” intelligence to create the narrative that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election. It’s worth noting that shortly after the 2016 election, the Obama administration insisted that hackers had not affected the vote tallies.

Gabbard said she would deliver her findings to the Department of Justice to seek long-awaited accountability on behalf of Trump, who, despite twice finding his way back into the White House anyway, obviously never emotionally recovered from the so-called Russiagate “hoax.”

On Truth Social, Trump posted a Brady-Bunch style photo grid of Obama Cabinet officials wearing prison jumpsuits, and a video of different Democratic officials declaring that “no one is above the law” while circus music played. He also shared an AI-generated video of Obama being arrested in the Oval Office and donning prison orange.

This is the third week of fallout from the Trump administration’s disastrous rollout of the Epstein files—or lack thereof. The Justice Department announced earlier this month that the sex offender kept no incriminating “client list,” even though Trump’s attorney general claimed one had been sitting on her desk, sparking widespread backlash among Trump’s conspiracy-addled following. Now, Trump hopes to shift the flames by tossing them another political enemy.

Trump Sues WSJ as He Continues to Crash Out Over Epstein Story

Donald Trump is furious at the newspaper for publishing a story about his allegedly cozy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump holds up his hands while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump just made good on his threat to sue The Wall Street Journal for reporting on his lewd birthday note to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The president filed a lawsuit in Miami court Friday against Dow Jones, News Corp, Rupert Murdoch, and two Wall Street Journal reporters, according to Reuters. The two journalists named in the lawsuit are likely Khadeeja Safdar and Joe Palazzolo, whose names appeared in the story byline.

The Journal reported Thursday that in 2003, Trump penned Epstein a “bawdy” note inside of a doodle of a voluptuous woman as part of a book of birthday notes for the financier. The president wrote that he had “certain things in common” with the child sex offender, and wished his “pal” that “everyday may be a wonderful secret.”

In a post on Truth Social Thursday night, Trump fumed over the report, threatening legal action.

“The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” he wrote.

Trump said he’d insisted the letter was fake, but that the publication had proceeded with the “false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway.”

“President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly,” Trump wrote.

By the next morning, Trump was ranting about getting Murdoch to testify in court. And within 24 hours of the story being published, a lawsuit had been filed. Talk about promises made and promises kept.

Trump’s lawsuit against the publication isn’t the least bit surprising—he has a tendency to sue any outlet that makes him look bad.

Paramount recently agreed to a $16 million settlement with Trump over the editing of CBS’s 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris, despite CBS calling the suit “completely without merit.” The settlement summoned criticism that Paramount was attempting to ease its sale to Skydance Media, which will require approval from the Trump administration. On Friday, there was rampant speculation that openly criticizing the deal had cost Stephen Colbert his late night gig.

Earlier this year, ABC News agreed to pay Trump $15 million to settle his defamation lawsuit over George Stephanopoulos’s use of the phrase “liable for rape” while discussing Trump’s E. Jean Carroll case verdict, which technically found Trump liable for sexual abuse, not rape. That settlement showed the then-president-elect exactly how he can silence the press during his second administration.

This story has been updated.

Trump Team Sabotaged Fed Renovation as Trump Started War With Powell

Donald Trump is attacking Jerome Powell over a pricey renovation of the Federal Reserve headquarters. But the absurd renovation requests came from his team.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies in Congress as he shuffles papers.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Trump is purposely using a construction project that his own appointees are making more expensive as grounds to pick a fight and potentially fire his nemesis, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Fed building, opened in 1937, began undergoing plans for renovation in 2020 under the first Trump administration. While the architects wanted to give the Fed glass walls to indicate its transparency, three Trump appointees insisted on marble, which was much more expensive. One of those appointees was Duncan Stroik, who is now an architecture professor at Notre Dame. He acknowledged that the appointees on the commission willfully ignored the cost implications of sticking to marble.

“If they wanted to play the cost game, you do a marble facade and you do the glass facade and you compare the cost,” Stroik told the Associated Press. “And you know, they never did that.”

The project is now $600 million over budget, with an expected total cost of $2.5 billion, including additions of an underground parking garage and atria. The Trump administration is now blaming this on Powell, framing him as an irresponsible spender.

“Chairman Jerome Powell has grossly mismanaged the Fed,” Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought wrote last week on X. “While continuing to run a deficit since FY23 (the first time in the Fed’s history), the Fed is way over budget on the renovation of its headquarters. Now up to $2.5 billion, roughly $700 million over its initial cost. These renovations include terrace rooftop gardens, water features, VIP elevators, and premium marble. The cost per square foot is $1,923--double the cost for renovating an ordinary historic federal building. The Palace of Versailles would have cost $3 billion in today’s dollars!”

But none of this was Powell’s idea.

Trump has sought to remove Powell as Fed chair for some time now, as he has consistently refused to capitulate to Trump’s demands to lower interest rates and remained brutally honest about the negative inflation impacts of Trump’s trade war. And while Trump has said that he won’t fire Powell outright, he certainly seems to be exhausting less direct methods.

Pete Hegseth Announces Dangerous Expansion of ICE’s Powers

ICE just got a new jurisdiction.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stands
Mehmet Eser/AFP/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is now allowing ICE to use U.S. military bases to detain undocumented immigrants as part of Donald Trump’s sweeping deportation efforts. 

In a brief letter signed Tuesday, Hegseth approved Camp Atterbury in Indiana and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey “for temporary use by the Department of Homeland Security to house illegal aliens.”

Hegseth insisted that the policy would “not negatively affect military training, operations, readiness, or other military requirements, including National Guard and Reserve readiness.” 

So, somehow having trangender people serve in the military affects readiness, but refashioning military facilities as internment camps doesn’t? In the case of both policies, the Trump administration is carrying out a wildly radical agenda that will only result in more human suffering. 

It was first reported in May that Camp Atterbury was being considered as a possible detention facility, as immigration arrests in Indiana surged. The base, which is operated by the National Guard, was one of a dozen military bases that housed hundreds of Afghan refugees in its barracks starting in 2021. 

In a statement Friday, Representative André Carson said he’d asked the federal government to confirm whether it intended to use the military training center in May, but received no reply. This week, the Indiana Democrat got his answer.  

“I remain concerned on this use of Camp Atterbury given the deplorable and inhumane conditions at other ICE detention facilities nationwide,” Carson said in a statement, stressing the “alarmingly high rates” of detainee deaths during the second Trump administration. At least 12 people have died in ICE custody so far this year. 

“This is a dark time for our nation. I will continue fighting these unlawful, cruel policies and will actively monitor activities at Camp Atterbury to ensure humane and sanitary conditions,” Carson added. 

A group of Democratic lawmakers from New Jersey also released a statement condemning the Trump administration’s decision. 

“This is an inappropriate use of our national defense system and militarizes a radical immigration policy that has resulted in the inhumane treatment of undocumented immigrants and unlawful deportation of U.S. citizens, including children, across the country,” said the statement from Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim, and Representatives Herb Conaway Jr.,  Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rob Menendez, Frank Pallone, Nellie Pou, Donald Norcross, LaMonica McIver, and Josh Gottheimer.

FBI Told to Flag Mentions of Trump in Epstein Files, Dem Senator Says

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin made a startling claim about the FBI review of the files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel walk side by side.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel

Dick Durbin is leading the Senate Judiciary Committee in an effort to receive more transparency regarding the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files, particularly an order from Attorney General Pam Bondi for FBI agents to “flag” any mention they made of President Trump.

In a letter addressed to Bondi on Friday, Durbin wrote: “According to information my office received, you then pressured the FBI to put approximately 1,000 personnel in its Information Management Division (IMD), including the Record/Information Dissemination Section (RIDS), which handles all requests submitted by the public under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and Privacy Act, on 24-hour shifts to review approximately 100,000 Epstein-related records in order to produce more documents that could then be released on an arbitrarily short deadline.”

“My office was told that these personnel were instructed to ‘flag’ any records in which President Trump was mentioned,” he added.

There was likely something for those agents to flag, given Trump’s well-documented relationship with the defamed sex trafficker. There’s the 2002 New York magazine quote where Trump referred to Epstein, his friend of “15 years,” as a “terrific guy” who liked women “on the younger side.” And there was the recent Wall Street Journal report that showed Trump writing a strange birthday message to Epstein in 2006, with the closing line “may every day be another wonderful secret.”

But what else was flagged under Bondi’s watch, and what happened to it? Durbin’s report asks just that:

Why were personnel told to flag records in which President Trump was mentioned?

1. Please list all political appointees and senior DOJ officials involved in the decision to flag records in which President Trump was mentioned.

2. What happened to the records mentioning President Trump once they were flagged?

Trump’s rollout of the Epstein files has been so disorderly that it has Democrats and the most hardcore MAGA loyalists asking the exact same question: What is the truth about Epstein?

The due date for Durbin and the committee’s request is August 1. Trump and Bondi have yet to comment.

Kristi Noem Says Texas Flood Response Is Model for Future Disasters

If Noem’s handling of the Texas floods is anything to go by, we are in for a rough ride.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during an event
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says that Americans should expect future natural disasters to be handled similarly to the recent deadly flooding in Texas—and no, she wasn’t being ironic. 

During a press conference in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday, Noem was in denial about just how badly she’d managed the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response to flooding in Texas earlier this month. 

“What you saw happen in Texas was much more how FEMA will look in the future. It won’t look like the response to [Hurricane] Katrina, or the response to even [Hurricane] Helene, and what happened in North Carolina, where people waited weeks and weeks and months and months for help,” she said.  

But Noem had severely botched FEMA’s Texas response by failing to renew contracts with companies staffing FEMA call centers, resulting in a majority of calls going unanswered for days as the flood waters raged. The secretary dismissed the reporting as “fake news.”

Noem also reportedly delayed FEMA’s initial response by instituting a policy that required her to personally sign off on all DHS expenditures exceeding $100,000. FEMA officials, who were unaware of the new rule, didn’t receive Noem’s go-ahead for 72 hours. 

Last month, Donald Trump said he plans to “phase out” FEMA after this year’s hurricane season, and future disbursements would come straight from him. “We’re going to give it out directly. It’ll be from the president’s office. We’ll have somebody here, could be homeland security,” Trump said at the time. Clearly, putting Noem in charge of personally approving decisions in a disaster comes at a cost, and the Trump administration’s mismanagement of relief is more far-reaching than just the flooding in Texas. 

Twenty Democratic-led states sued the Trump administration Wednesday, claiming that the White House had acted illegally when cancelling FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program, which funds infrastructure projects such as levees, shelters, and seismic testing to protect people against extreme weather. 

Brutal Poll Reveals Just How Much Elon Musk’s Power Has Collapsed

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

Elon Musk sits in Donald Trump's Cabinet meeting and stares off forlornly.
Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The most radical thing about Elon Musk this month is his staggering unpopularity.

Public opinion of the world’s richest man fell by 66 points since his foray into politics, according to a CNN poll released Thursday.

Musk was the most popular person according to a Bloomberg poll in June 2016—but nearly a decade later, his ratings have tanked. This month, just 23 percent of those polled viewed Musk favorably, with 60 percent having an unfavorable opinion of him, making net favorable opinion of the conservative tech tycoon -37 points, CNN reported. Much of that has happened over the past four months, during which his favorability ratings with the GOP have sunk by 55 points.

His sagging numbers have affected the viability of Musk’s third party dreams: Americans report that while they want a third party as an alternative to Democrats and Republicans, they decidedly do not want one started by Musk. Just 22 percent of voters actually favored a Musk-run third party, while 74 percent opposed it, according to CNN.

Other recent reports found similar results. A YouGov poll released Monday found that while nearly half of surveyed Americans—45 percent—felt that a successful third party was imperative for the country, just 11 percent of those polled said they would support Musk’s.

While Americans have long complained of red tape and waste at the upper echelons of the federal government, they did not enjoy the metaphorical “chainsaw” that Musk’s DOGE took to federal agencies and their services. Americans especially did not like Musk’s involvement, a New York Times review of several surveys reported in April.

Musk’s place in American politics has become particularly tenuous since he publicly severed ties with Donald Trump last month, trying (and failing) to kill the president’s “big, beautiful bill” and accusing the president of being involved with child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Despite Musk threatening to primary all Republicans who supported the budget bill, he was unable to sway a single vote.

MAGA Claim About Trump’s Epstein Birthday Letter Instantly Crumbles

Trump’s supporters claim he would never use one word in the letter. Well, here’s video proof.

Donald Trump waves as he walks on the White House lawn.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump’s followers offered a measly defense against The Wall Street Journal’s exposé of the president’s close relationship with defamed pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. 

The Journal reported that Trump wrote a 50th birthday letter to Epstein in which he used the word “enigma.” 

“Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?” Trump wrote. 

The MAGA base is claiming that Trump would never use a word like enigma. 

“I asked Grok to search every record of Trump speaking or writing to determine if he has ever used the word “enigma” before, and Grok says there is no record of him ever saying or speaking the word,” wrote Sean Davis, founder of The Federalist, a conservative news outlet. 

Billionaire Bill Ackman also chimed in. 

“I find it to be an enigma that Donald Trump would use the word enigma,” he wrote.  

Grok, Ackman, Davis, and others across MAGA claiming the same thing are very loud and very wrong. There is video footage of Trump saying the word they claim he’s too real (or maybe too stupid?) to use. 

“Carson’s an enigma to me,” Trump said at a rally in 2015, using the word with confidence when describing then-candidate Ben Carson. “Carson’s an enigma.” 

Trump didn’t just use the word correctly, he used it twice in that one speech. The word also appears multiple times in Trump’s books.

Trump earlier tried to discredit the Journal’s report by saying he would never, ever doodle. (Trump’s birthday letter to Epstein allegedly contained a drawing of a nude woman.)

“I never wrote a picture in my life,” Trump said. 

That was also easily debunked, as Trump has made countless sketches that have been auctioned off for thousands of dollars. It’s honestly surprising how weak Trump and MAGA’s excuses are, especially given how indignant and upset he and his inner circle have been acting since the article dropped. He said he doesn’t draw, but there have been multiple drawings of his on the market. His followers say he wouldn’t say those words, but he’s on camera saying them. He would have been better off just outright denying the letter, rather than trying to pick specific parts of the report to rebuff.

