Republicans’ Next Retreat Location Shows Trump Corruption Is Back

The Republican National Committee held several meetings at the Trump National Doral in early 2020, and the first GOP meeting was held there in 2018, raking in a whopping $630,000 for Trump’s resort, The Washington Post reported at the time. The RNC spent nearly $500,000 on rental and catering alone, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Trump’s own 2024 campaign readily poured money back into the candidate’s businesses, shelling out around $60,000 between the Doral golf resort and the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas by June.

During Trump’s first administration, foreign governments and their associated entities spent more than $7.8 million on Trump’s many businesses, chief among them being Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to a damning report released by House Democrats in January. Ironically, this is the very same kind of corruption House Republicans have been desperate, and unsuccessful, to pin on President Joe Biden and his family members.