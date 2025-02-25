Ex–Top Adviser Has Dire Warning About Trump’s Mental State
Former national security adviser John Bolton said Donald Trump’s mind is failing him.
Former national security adviser John Bolton thinks that Donald Trump’s mind is deteriorating, based on some of his recent comments.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Bolton in an interview Monday night whether Trump actually thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t a dictator, or is refraining from saying so because it’s a negotiating strategy. Bolton didn’t mince words.
“I think it’s an indication his mind is full of mush, and he says whatever comes into it. He believes Vladimir Putin is his friend, and you know, you don’t call your friends a dictator,” Bolton said, noting that Trump has disliked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since the “perfect phone call” from his first term.
“So, it’s no sweat off his back to go ahead and call Zelenskiy a dictator. This is somebody who is not fit to be president. He can’t tell America’s friends from its enemies,” Bolton added.
Collins also asked Bolton about Trump’s relationship with Lieutenant General Dan Caine, whom Trump has appointed as chair of the joint chiefs of staff. Trump unceremoniously fired the previous chair, General C.Q. Brown, over the weekend. Trump met Caine in Iraq during his first presidential term and said Caine told him that the U.S. could have the campaign against ISIS “totally finished in one week.”
“I said, ‘Why didn’t my other generals tell me that? Why didn’t they tell me that?’” Trump said in 2019. Trump has also said that Caine told him he “loved” the president and would “kill for you,” while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.
Collins asked Bolton if Trump is remembering his relationship with Caine correctly, as Bolton was with Trump on the trip to Iraq where the president and Caine met.
“Absolutely not. Trump has made up events that didn’t happen. We were on the ground in Iraq, I don’t know, maybe three hours total, and I was with Trump every minute of that time on the ground,” Bolton said. “There was no chance that Trump had a conversation with General Caine that bore any resemblance to what he’s described. I never saw Caine wear a MAGA hat.
“I think it’s standard Trump. He makes the world as he wants it to be, and then his followers unfortunately believe him,” Bolton added.
If Bolton is right, Trump has altered the military chain of command because of an inaccurate memory of an incident from nearly seven years ago. That is a worrying thought for American national security and for the country as a whole. Trump seems to be replacing anyone who could check his power, and if his mind is going, what does the future hold?