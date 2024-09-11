Trump Launches Into Unhinged Conspiracy After Bragging About Rallies
Donald Trump blew a major moment in the presidential debate to push a wild conspiracy theory that migrants are eating pets.
Donald Trump went on an outrageous rant spreading dangerous racist rumors that immigrants have begun eating pets.
During the presidential debate Tuesday night, Trump couldn’t quite walk off Kamala Harris’s comment criticizing his rallies as being chaotic and boring. Moments later, Trump was asked why he killed the bipartisan border bill earlier this year. Instead of actually answering the question, Trump tried desperately to hit back, and took the opportunity to parrot false right-wing rumors that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio had been killing and eating pets.
“People don’t leave my rallies. We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics,” Trump said, clearly shaken.
Trump pivoted to a warning about World War III that soon pitched into a recitation of an outlandish and disproven theory.
“Look what’s happening to the towns,” Trump said. “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating… they’re eating the pets of the people who live there. And this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”
When ABC moderator David Muir attempted to fact-check Trump, referring to a statement from Springfield City manager Ryan Heck denying the outrageous rumors. Heck said there were “no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.”
“I’ve seen people on television!” Trump cried, interrupting Muir. “I’ve seen people on television say my dog was taken and used for food! So, maybe that’s a good thing to say if you’re a city manager—”
Trump continued on, and Muir repeated Heck’s statement. “We’ll see about that,” Trump replied.
“Um, talk about extreme,” Harris responded laughing.