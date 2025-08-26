Trump Responds to Dictator Accusation in Most Alarming Way Possible
Donald Trump has defended dictators for the second day in a row.
President Trump continues to let America know that he has no issue with being considered a dictator. In fact, he’s embracing it.
Trump spent much of his Tuesday cabinet meeting touting his federal takeover of D.C. and lashing out at Democratic governors like Maryland’s Wes Moore and California’s Gavin Newsom for what he thinks is rampant crime in their major cities.
“[Wes Moore] goes on television and says, ‘Oh, Trump is a dictator.’ … So the line is that I’m a dictator. But I stop crime. So a lotta people say ‘You know, if that’s the case then I’d rather have a dictator,’” Trump said in the meeting while his Cabinet members chuckled. “But I’m not a dictator, I just know how to stop crime.”
This comes just 24 hours after he claimed that the American people actually do want a dictator while speaking on his proposal to send National Guard troops to Chicago.
“A lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we’d like a dictator,’” Trump said on Monday. “I don’t like a dictator, I’m not a dictator,” he quickly added. “I’m a man with great common sense, and I’m a smart person.”
Trump is certainly flirting with dictatorship. He has set the National Guard loose on D.C. and LA, criminalized flag burning, attacked his political enemies relentlessly, and consistently alluded to an unconstitutional third term for himself. He might as well just admit the obvious at this point: He certainly wants to be a dictator, and he’s not that far off from it.