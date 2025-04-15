Whistleblower Says Elon Musk’s DOGE Is Looting Sensitive Labor Data
Elon Musk’s DOGE minions appear to have stolen sensitive data—and then tried to hide their tracks.
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is very likely stealing sensitive labor data from the National Labor Relations Board, according to a whistleblower from inside the agency.
NPR reports that a whistleblower reached out to Congress and other federal watchdogs, alarmed about what they saw happen when DOGE employees gained access to the NLRB’s internal systems. Ostensibly, the DOGE staffers said they were reviewing the agency’s data to comply with the Trump administration’s new policies, as well as to cut costs and increase efficiency.
But, according to the whistleblower report, the NLRB’s technical staff were shocked to see a sharp increase of data leaving the agency and DOGE employees covering their tracks. The NLRB holds sensitive information about unions, legal cases about workplace complaints, and corporate secrets, data which, according to four labor law experts who spoke to NPR, is highly sensitive and should rarely, if ever, leave the agency.
“I can’t attest to what their end goal was or what they’re doing with the data,” the whistleblower, Daniel Berulis, told NPR. “But I can tell you that the bits of the puzzle that I can quantify are scary.… This is a very bad picture we’re looking at.”
A former White House cybersecurity official, Jake Braun, told NPR that a foreign actor could be involved in the increase in data leaving the agency.
“If he didn’t know the backstory, any [chief information security officer] worth his salt would look at network activity like this and assume it’s a nation-state attack from China or Russia,” Braun told NPR.
According to Berulis, right after DOGE gained access to the NLRB, a Russia-based I.P. address tried to log in. While that attempt was blocked, it happened to be using one of the new DOGE accounts and had the correct name and password.
Berulis also said DOGE employees requested accounts that would allow them to read, copy, and alter NLRB data, the highest level of access in the agency. When one IT staffer suggested a streamlined way to set up the accounts that would track DOGE’s actions, all I.T. employees were told to stay out of DOGE’s way.
“That was a huge red flag,” Berulis said. “That’s something that you just don’t do. It violates every core concept of security and best practice.”
The whistleblower report pointed out that controls to prevent insecure or unauthorized mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, from logging into the NLRB system were disabled. Some of the agency’s system was left exposed to the public internet, leaving it vulnerable to attacks. On top of that, internal alerts and monitors had been turned off, with login authentication disabled.
All of this raises disturbing questions about what DOGE did not only with the NLRB’s data but with the data it has collected from across the federal government, which includes Americans’ sensitive personal information. But with Musk exercising unchallenged authority in the government with Trump’s blessing, what can be done?