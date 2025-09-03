New Epstein Survivors Step Forward and Demand Release of Files
This took an unfathomable amount of courage.
Two new victims of serial sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein came forward publicly for the first time at a press conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday to demand the government release the Epstein files.
The first to appear was Rosa, who chose to allow her lawyer Arick Fudali to speak for her as she was overcome with emotion. Her tears began as soon as Fudali started speaking.
“This is Rosa. You may not realize this, but what I just did is the first time anyone has ever said Rosa’s name publicly as being attacked and being abused by Jeffery Epstein. And this is also the first time she has ever appeared publicly as a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein, and I say that because it was last night that she flew into Washington, D.C., inspired by the solidarity of all of you,” Fudali said. “But the truth is Rosa shouldn’t be here today … because Rosa was trafficked from Uzbekistan under the guise of a modeling contract in 2009.”
Fudali went on to note that Rosa’s abuse occurred just a year after former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alex Acosta gave Epstein that sweetheart plea deal that let him avoid any real accountability for his sexual crimes. “Had [Acosta not done that], Epstein never would have met Rosa, and Rosa never would have to be here today.” He also rebuked the Trump administration’s platforming and favorable treatment of Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.
“They should just release the files,” Fudali continued. “No more slow-rolling, no more meetings, no more strategy, no more interviews behind closed doors. Release the files and give you all, and Rosa, the accountability, the exposure, and most importantly the closure you all deserve.”
The next victim to introduce herself was Marina Lacerda, who was abused by Epstein when she was just 14 years old. She had been referred to as “Minor Victim 1” in Epstein’s indictment.
“My name is Marina Lacerda, I was Minor Victim 1 in [the] federal indictment of Jeffrey Epstein in New York in 2019. I was one of dozens of girls that I personally know who were forced into Jeffrey’s mansion on 9 East 71 Street in New York City when we were just kids,” Lacerda said, her eyes covered by large, dark sunglasses. “Today is the first time I ever speak publicly about what happened to me. The only reason that I am here is because it feels like the people in this country finally care about what we have to say.”
Lacerda said that she was working three jobs to support her family the summer before high school when she was approached by a friend who told her she could make $300 giving an old man massages. She accepted, and was forced to be at Epstein’s mansion so frequently that she even dropped out of ninth grade.
“From 14 to 17 years old, I went and worked for Jeffrey instead of receiving an education. Every day, I hoped that he would offer me a real job as one of his assistants or something, something important.... That day never came. I had no way out, until he finally told me that I was too old.”
Lacerda went on to note that her body has repressed much of her memory from that time as a trauma response. The government has more information about her that it could release and help her heal, she said. Representative Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna’s discharge petition could provide information that could change that.
Lacerda also detailed some of Epstein’s intimidation tactics against her. FBI agents showed up at her front door in 2008, and she feared for the safety of her family back in Brazil. Then everything went away, “like nothing happened,” she added, referring to Acosta’s plea deal.
“Our government could have saved so many women, but Jeffrey Epstein was too important, and those women didn’t matter. Why? Well, we matter now.”
It took an unfathomable amount of courage for these women to step forward. And yet the vast majority of Republicans can’t even muster up the courage to back Massie and Khanna’s bill. They’ve released heavily redacted information and old, duplicated information. It’s time to simply tell the whole truth, for past accountability and future safety.