New Epstein Survivors Step Forward and Demand Release of Files

“This is Rosa. You may not realize this, but what I just did is the first time anyone has ever said Rosa’s name publicly as being attacked and being abused by Jeffery Epstein. And this is also the first time she has ever appeared publicly as a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein, and I say that because it was last night that she flew into Washington, D.C., inspired by the solidarity of all of you,” Fudali said. “But the truth is Rosa shouldn’t be here today … because Rosa was trafficked from Uzbekistan under the guise of a modeling contract in 2009.”

Fudali went on to note that Rosa’s abuse occurred just a year after former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alex Acosta gave Epstein that sweetheart plea deal that let him avoid any real accountability for his sexual crimes. “Had [Acosta not done that], Epstein never would have met Rosa, and Rosa never would have to be here today.” He also rebuked the Trump administration’s platforming and favorable treatment of Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

“They should just release the files,” Fudali continued. “No more slow-rolling, no more meetings, no more strategy, no more interviews behind closed doors. Release the files and give you all, and Rosa, the accountability, the exposure, and most importantly the closure you all deserve.”