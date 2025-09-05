Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted
/

The Fascist Takeover of CBS Is Just Beginning

The network has become a mouthpiece for the Trump administration.

Dozens of anti-Trump protesters gather outside the Ed Sullivan Theater, home of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, to protest CBS’s decision to fire the longtime host in July.
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu/Getty Images
Dozens of anti-Trump protesters gather outside the Ed Sullivan Theater, home of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, to protest CBS’s decision to fire the longtime host in July.

CBS News has once again caved to President Donald Trump’s administration by offering up the journalistic integrity of Face the Nation, one of the longest-running television news broadcasts.

Freshly-merged Paramount Skydance announced Friday that it would no longer air edited interviews on Face the Nation, after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem attacked the program for editing out her smears about Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“This extra measure means the television audience will see the full, unedited interview on CBS and we will continue our practice of posting full transcripts and the unedited video online,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Noem complained that the show had removed a phrase referring toAbrego Garcia as a “known human smuggler, MS-13 gang member” and claiming that he’d solicited nude photographs from minors.

But Noem’s claims weren’t fit to air. The government has repeatedly failed to provide any evidence that Abrego Garcia was a member of a foreign gang. And a Tennessee magistrate judge previously ruled in June that the governments’ other claims were an “impossibility,” and that their evidence included “double hearsay.”

Paramount Skydance’s new policy transforms the Face the Nation newsroom into nothing more than a microphone for the Trump administration, stripping its own journalists of their editorial independence to report the facts.

The decision will likely allow guests’ grandstanding to go unchallenged, and reduce host Margaret Brennan’s ability to push back against her interviewees, or add essential context to their talking points. An official such as Noem has a tendency to present allegations as fact, and the Trump administration doesn’t seem to care about the difference.

This is just the latest in a long series of moves that demonstrate the rightward-shift of Paramount Skydance, and by extension, CBS News. Earlier this week, it was reported that Paramount Skydance had nearly closed a deal to bring in a new news head: Bari Weiss, a bastion of the anti-woke movement.

And last month, the company cancelled the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, whose titular host had called out the company for agreeing to pay a “big fat bribe” of $16 million to the Trump administration to settle a lawsuit over an edited 60 Minutes interview of failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Many speculated that by winning the favor of the Trump administration, the long-awaited merger between Paramount and Skydance had been allowed to proceed.

Robert McCoy
/

RFK Jr.’s Own Family Calls on Him to Resign After Trainwreck Hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doesn’t even have his family’s support.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifiein his Senate hearing.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During and after his Thursday trainwreck Senate hearing, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has faced growing calls to resign. Now, his own family is joining that chorus.

On Thursday, Kennedy flailed as he was grilled on his actions at the Department of Health and Human Services, such as his anti-vaccine agenda and mismanagement of the Centers for Disease Control. Democratic lawmakers, top American medical groups, and more than 1,000 current and former HHS personnel have called for Kennedy’s termination.

Joining them, former Representative Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts, the health secretary’s nephew, took to X Friday, calling his uncle “a threat to the health and wellbeing of every American,” who has chosen to “dismiss science, mislead the public, sideline experts and sow confusion.”

“None of us will be spared the pain he is inflicting. It doesn’t matter how rich or powerful you are or what state you live in—the heartbreak of watching a loved one fall ill knows no borders,” Kennedy wrote. “The challenges before us—from disease outbreaks to mental health crises—demand moral clarity, scientific expertise, and leadership rooted in fact. Those values are not present in the Secretary’s office. He must resign.”

X statement from Joe Kennedy III

This is not the first time members of the Kennedy family have condemned RFK Jr.—with his longshot presidential campaign, and later, his endorsement of Trump both drawing public objections from his family. During his confirmation process, his cousin Caroline Kennedy urged the Senate to reject his nomination, writing that the American public “deserve[s] better than Bobby Kennedy.” During Thursday’s hearing, John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg (RFK Jr.’s first cousin once removed) posted on X, “RFK LOSER is choking so badly LIVE.”

Rachel Kahn
/

Why Is Pete Hegseth Taking Orders from Libs of TikTok?

The defense secretary may have just fired an employee in response to a hate-filled social media post.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth exits a meeting.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, seems to be taking orders from notorious far-right hate account “Libs of TikTok.”

On Thursday afternoon, Libs of TikTok tagged Hegseth in a post targeting a military doctor whose LinkedIn page listed her title as the “EMF-Bravo Navy Deputy Medical Director for Transgender Healthcare.”

“Yikes. This she/her Navy Commander is apparently a medical director for ‘transgender healthcare’ at a Naval center in California. Can you please look into this?” the post read.

Hours later, Hegseth tweeted back, writing, “Pronouns UPDATED: She/Her/Fired.”

It’s so wonderful that the man running our military can make a grammatically unsound joke after potentially ruining a Navy doctor’s life.

It’s unknown whether Janelle Marra, the doctor in question, was actually fired by Hegseth, but the speed with which she went from anonymously serving her country to being the target of social media hate, to possibly even being fired for her beliefs by a federal official, is staggering.

Libs of TikTok is run by Chaya Raichik, who has been designated an extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center for her rabid anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda. On Bluesky, lawyer Alejandra Caraballo called Libs of TikTok “the digital stasi,” comparing the account to the East German secret police. “It’s all a spectacle packaged as content. Destroying people’s lives for profitable ideological bloodsport.”

She continued, “Anything as innocuous as a pride flag can cause a federal investigation now or people to lose their jobs.… The spectacle is there to create fear in everyone else that they need to comply or they are next.”

Robert McCoy
/

Trump Angers NRA With Plot to Ban Trans People From Owning Guns

Even the NRA is pissed at Donald Trump now.

NRA headquarters sign
J. David Ake/Getty Images

Gun rights groups are, well, up in arms over reports that the Trump administration is considering banning transgender Americans from possessing firearms.

As conservatives use the deadly mass shooting in Minneapolis last week to vilify the transgender community—the shooter was transgender—CNN and The New York Post reported Thursday that Donald Trump’s Justice Department is in preliminary talks about implementing a gun ban for transgender people.

While Republican presidents are typically the darlings of Second Amendment advocates, this idea was denounced swiftly and roundly by every major gun rights organization.

The National Rifle Association condemned “any policy proposals that implement sweeping gun bans that arbitrarily strip law-abiding citizens of their Second Amendment rights without due process.”

Gun Owners of America said the organization “opposes any & all gun bans. Full stop.” In another post, GOA deplored the addition of “any new category of persons to the unconstitutionally broad ‘mental defective’ category,” which would “not only block them from purchasing firearms but could result in door-to-door gun confiscation from that new category of individuals.”

On X, the president of the National Association for Gun Rights wrote, “As history proves, any new rules the government invents today will be abused against ill-favored communities, including conservatives and law-abiding gun owners, tomorrow.” The proposal is “just insanity,” an NAGR spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.

The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms issued a statement saying, “We needn’t make scapegoats of others who had nothing to do with that outrage, just to create the impression something is being done.”

The Firearms Policy Coalition warned: “If the Trump Administration—or any administration—unwisely and immorally chooses to wield the force of government in conflict with the Constitution, federal law, or our values, FPC will take aggressive action to defend the rights of peaceable people, just as we have many times before.”

Kostas Moros, director of legal research and education at the Second Amendment Foundation, called the idea “blatantly unconstitutional” and lacking “any legal basis.” Considering the outpouring of criticism from gun groups, Moros wrote on X: “To the extent [the proposed ban] was a trial balloon, we all hit it like a clay pigeon.”

Edith Olmsted
/

South Korea Is Pissed at Trump After Massive ICE Raid at Hyundai Plant

The operation swept up nearly 500 people in Georgia.

The logo for the car company Hyundai.
Matthias Balk/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security has already started bragging about its agency’s biggest single-site enforcement operation at a Hyundai plant in Georgia—but one close U.S. ally isn’t happy at all.

Most of the nearly 500 people arrested in a massive raid at a Hyundai plant Thursday were South Korean citizens, said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Steve Schrank, who oversaw the operation. The New York Times reported that the detainees included employees and executives at two South Korean companies, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solutions, a battery manufacturer.

Now South Korea seems seriously pissed.

In a statement Friday, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry warned that the “economic activities of Korean investment companies and the rights and interests of Korean citizens must not be unfairly infringed upon during U.S. law enforcement operations.”

The Foreign Ministry added that it would dispatch diplomats to respond to the raid and that it had urged the U.S. Embassy in Seoul “to exercise extreme caution” in regard to the rights of Korean citizens.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jaewoong confirmed Friday that a “large” number of the individuals detained were South Korean, but did not provide an exact figure.

Schrank, the officer who oversaw the operation, declared that the raidin fact was the largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of homeland security investigations.”

While Schrank claimed the workers arrested were either undocumented or working illegally, he said that some lawful U.S. citizens and permanent residents had been detained and released.

Trump met with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung late last month, in a conversation that spanned several geopolitical topics—and also included the topic of forced prostitution.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Is Sending Stealth Fighter Jets to Puerto Rico Now

Donald Trump is escalating his new war against drug cartels.

F-35 fighter jet
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

President Trump is sending 10 F-35 stealth fighter jets to Puerto Rico to use against what he claims to be state-sponsored drug cartels in the Caribbean. This comes just days after the administration bombed what it claimed was a Venezuelan “drug boat” with 11 Tren de Aragua “narco-traffickers.” 

The fighter jets will arrive in Puerto Rico next week, according to sources who spoke with Reuters, and will be part of Trump’s new military campaign in the region.

Trump has claimed that Venezuela is offering direct support to drug traffickers working in and around the United States. The country has also been central to his immigration crackdown.

“We have to protect our country and we’re going to. Venezuela has been a very bad actor. They’ve been sending millions of people into the country. Many of them are Tren de Aragua, some of the worst people anywhere in the world,” Trump said shortly after the boat attack on Tuesday.   

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed Trump’s comments, claiming that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro “is acting as the kingpin of a narco state.… He’s involved in the kind of drug running that has affected the American people directly.” 

Maduro has denied this frequently, instead focusing on the fact that the U.S. is bombing his citizens and accusing him of sponsoring drug traffickers, all while it increases military pressure against him. 

“They are seeking a regime change through military threat,” Maduro told journalists plainly on Monday. 

Eighty percent of illegal maritime drug flow comes from the Pacific Ocean, not the Atlantic, where Trump has sent bombs and fighter jets. The administration is seeking to use excuses like the “immediate threat” posed by Venezuela in order to further broaden Trump’s use of the military in situations where he has no legal authority to use it. Just look to his threats to Mexico, his military crackdowns in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., and his threats against countless other American cities for further confirmation.  

Rachel Kahn
/

Trump Targets 9/11 Memorial In His Bizarre Quest to Control Museums

The president seems fixated on cultural institutions these days.

The 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City.
Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has reportedly set his sights on yet another museum: the 9/11 Memorial.

According to two White House officials, the president is exploring ways that the federal government could take control of the museum, though it’s unclear exactly how it would gain power over the site, The New York Times reported.

His campaign promises may provide a clue: Last year, Trump pledged that he would designate the site a national monument.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum would be the administration’s latest acquisition in its quest to control America’s cultural institutions. Trump is currently pressuring the Smithsonian to eliminate exhibits that represent “improper ideology.” The president is also on a mission to restore and replace Confederate statues.

In this case, it seems that Trump’s interest in the site could stem from complaints made by 9/11 victims’ families about the memorial. For years, some have complained about high ticket prices and the large salaries earned by museum leadership. The tickets are $36 for adult admission, with veterans and the families of victims receiving free entry.

As the 9/11 memorial’s current leadership pointed out, taking over the museum would be a bad financial move for a government hypothetically focused on cost efficiency. “At a time when the federal government is working to cut costs, assuming the full operating expenses for the site makes no sense,” Beth Hillman, the president and chief executive of the memorial, said in a statement to the Times.

And as far as Marc La Vorgna, another spokesperson for the museum, knows, there’s no legal way for Trump to mount his takeover.

“We are certain that there is nothing in existing law that would give the federal government the unilateral ability to take the site over,” he said in a statement.

Read more about the Trump administration:
Trump's Mass Purge Finally Hits Museums and Libraries
Robert McCoy
/

MAGA Spins Out Over First Arabic-Language Police Patch in America

The far-right is losing it over a police patch that isn’t even official.

A Dearborn police officer in uniform stands in front of a sign that reads Police in Arabic ad English.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
A police officer at the Community Policing Center mini-station in Dearborn, Michigan, where the word “Police” is spelled out in both English and Arabic. This was more than 20 years ago, in November 2001, proving how absurd the outrage machine is.

This week, the police department in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, unveiled an optional patch displaying the name of the department in both English and Arabic. A meltdown ensued among right-wingers on social media.

Amid the backlash, Dearborn Heights Mayor Bilal “Bill” Bazzi—a MAGA acolyte nominated by the president to serve as ambassador to Tunisia—on Friday said the patch, which would be the first in the United States to contain Arabic script, is merely an idea that “should NOT have been presented as an official prototype.”

In a since-deleted Facebook post published days earlier, the patch design had been celebrated by the Dearborn Heights Police Department, which serves a community with a significant Arab American population.

“By incorporating Arabic script alongside English, this patch represents unity, respect, and our shared commitment to service,” the post said. “Our officers proudly serve all members of our community, and this new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique.”

Many on the right hysterically took the design—which notably contains no religious content—as a harbinger of sharia law taking root in America.

“They said their goal was to bring sharia law to America. You should’ve believed them. Pray for Michigan,” wrote Republican Representative Randy Fine of Florida.

“Muslims have invaded America and now they are taking over,” wrote MAGA personality Laura Loomer on X. “The civilization takeover has begun,” posted conservative activist Brigitte Gabriel. “When you get conquered, you get a new language,” added Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Going further, Auron MacIntyre of the right-wing media company Blaze Media tweeted, “Muslim immigration to the US must be halted immediately and mass deportations must be conducted. Stop it now while you still can.”

With the Trump-adoring mayor’s Friday statement, it appears the bigot brigade may get their way.

In things people should actually be spinning out about:
First Jobs Report Since Trump Fired BLS Chief Is Still Total Disaster
Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Never Told Congress About Disastrous SEAL Mission in North Korea

The 2019 intelligence operation left several people dead.

President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un talk before a meeting on June 30, 2019.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un talk before a meeting on June 30, 2019.

President Donald Trump never told Congress about a disastrous 2019 intelligence mission targeting North Korea that turned deadly, The New York Times reported Friday. 

The Times spoke with two dozen people with knowledge of the incident, which had never been publicly acknowledged by the U.S. government. 

In 2018, SEAL Team 6 was charged with planting an electronic device that could intercept communications from the reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, amid high-level talks between the United States and North Korea. In early 2019, the SEALs set out toward North Korea in a nuclear submarine, and Trump gave the final go-ahead to proceed with the mission. 

After breaking off in mini-submarines and swimming to shore, the SEALs spotted a North Korean vessel close to the mini-subs. Unsure whether they’d been spotted, the SEALs opened fire, killing everyone on board. 

Upon inspection the SEALs found no weapons or uniforms on the boat, and determined that the two or three North Korean crew members had been civilians diving for shellfish, according to officials briefed on the mission. The bodies were pulled into the water, the mission was aborted, and the SEALs escaped unharmed.

A classified military review found that the killing of civilians was justified under the rules of engagement, but the Trump administration never told congressional committees overseeing military and intelligence about the operation, or the military review. 

Matthew Waxman, a law professor at Columbia University who served in senior positions at the State Department, the Department of Defense, and the National Security Council under President George W. Bush, told the Times that Trump’s failure to report to Congress may have violated federal law, which places a burden on the executive to notify Congress of consequential missions.  

A former government official told the Times that key members of Congress had eventually been briefed on the mission by former President Joe Biden in 2021. The review remains classified.

The incident raises concerns about the efficacy of SEAL Team 6, which has been criticized for its uneven track record and for staging overly complicated missions. It seems that despite rehearsing for months, the SEALs had no contingency plan for spotting groups of civilians fishing, besides cold-blooded murder. They were then shielded from all accountability for the incident, and many involved in the mission were later promoted, the Times reported.  

This latest Times report follows another murky military action rubber-stamped by Trump earlier this week, when the Pentagon carried out a deadly strike on a boat officials claimed was carrying drugs. Not only has the Trump administration struggled to keep its story straight, but it has failed to provide any legal authority for the strike, let alone any evidence to back up its claim that the crew members were so-called “narco terrorists.”

Read more about the Trump administration:
Donald Trump Has Destroyed American Foreign Policy
Rachel Kahn
/

Zohran Mamdani Wants to Debate Donald Trump

The president has apparently been working behind the scenes to keep the NYC mayoral candidate from winning.

NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks to reporters.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Democratic New York City mayoral nominee and front-runner Zohran Mamdani is tired of going back and forth with Andrew Cuomo, when he could just debate the man he views as pulling Cuomo’s strings: President Donald Trump.

As the New York City mayoral race heats up, Trump is reportedly working behind the scenes to keep Mamdani from winning, saying Thursday, “I don’t like to see a communist become mayor, I will tell you that.” (Mamdani is a Democratic Socialist.)

Trump has said he believes the race—which currently has four candidates; Mamdani is in the lead—should be one-on-one, and has reportedly been trying to use potential White House jobs to entice current Mayor Eric Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa to drop out.

So when Cuomo challenged Mamdani to five debates, one in each borough, Mamdani fired back—not at Cuomo but at his perceived benefactor.

“Let’s cut out the middleman,” Mamdani told CBS. “Why should I debate Donald Trump’s puppet when I could debate Donald Trump himself?”

Mamdani continued, saying, “If Donald Trump is serious about this, he should come to New York City; we can have as many debates as he wants about why he’s cutting SNAP benefits for hungry New Yorkers just to fund tax cuts for his billionaire donors.”

Mamdani rocketed to national prominence when he won the June Democratic Primary on a grassroots campaign of affordability. This time last year, the race had been preemptively called for Cuomo before the former governor had even declared his candidacy—but Mamdani’s canvassing efforts, social media mastery, and resonant goals of free buses, city-funded grocery stores, and a rent freeze for rent-stabilized apartments won the day.

So it’s no surprise that he’d take issue with how Trump’s budget bill impacts New Yorkers, 300,000 of whom could lose food stamp benefits after the cuts.

Meanwhile, Cuomo has said that he doesn’t want Trump “involved in anything to do with [his] race,” though the two “Queens boys” have known each other for decades.

