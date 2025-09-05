Trump’s Trade Deal With Japan Has One Awfully Unusual Requirement

Trump initially levied 25 percent tariffs against Japan. He’ll now lower them to 15 percent, as long as Japan invests that $550 billion in his preferred projects before the 45-day deadline he’s imposed. If it doesn’t, the tariffs go back up to 25 percent.

Assuming the deal is made, the U.S. and Japan would split whatever profit is generated from the deal until Japan pays off the investment. Then the U.S. will take 90 percent of the profit from that point.

This aligns with the recent trend of cash investments from some of our oldest allies in exchange for tariff protection deals. South Korea and the European Union have promised to invest massive amounts of funds, and U.S. chipmakers Nvidia and AMD plan to give the government a portion of the profit generated by their sales in China.