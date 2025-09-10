“Ridiculous!”: Nancy Mace Completely Flips Out in Congress
The Republican representative started yelling at a member of the Democratic party.
On Wednesday, a Democratic representative brought up multiple ways in which her congressional colleagues received the “gender-affirming care” they wanted to ban. It made MAGA Representative Nancy Mace so upset she started screaming.
Democrats and Republicans were arguing in Congress about amendments to the annual defense bill. Mace had added multiple anti-transgender amendments, including one that specifically removed gender-affirming care from the U.S. military’s healthcare coverage.
Mace has a long history of bigoted anti-trans rhetoric and legislation, and California Democratic Representative Sara Jacobs used her time on the floor to rebuke her, calling Mace out for her blatant hypocrisy without mentioning the representative by name.
“I would just like to point out that I think it’s very interesting that my colleague from South Carolina is so obsessed with the issue of trans people, using horrible slurs about them, when many people in this body have received gender-affirming care,” Jacobs said. “Filler is gender-affirming care. Boob jobs is gender-affirming care. Botox is gender-affirming care. Lots of my colleagues have received gender-affirming care. And let me be clear, I think everyone should have access to the gender-affirming care that they need, and I think that we should respect everybody in this country.”
In response, Mace started hollering.
“Ridiculous,” the representative from South Carolina said. “You are absolutely ridiculous. What the hell is your problem? You are disgusting. You are an insult.”
Mace may have reacted so strongly because she’s been accused of getting nearly every kind of procedure mentioned by Jacobs. Back in November, Mace’s former Communications Director, Natalie Johnson, shared a text from Mace in which the Congresswoman complained about not wanting to see the “trans mob” in her bathroom. “I don’t want to see your botched, cheap hooker-inspired boob job on my television,” Johnson hit back in a now-deleted post, alluding to the oft-spread rumors about Mace’s cosmetic work. “Can we introduce a bill to bar that?”
Mace took the time to call out Jacobs on X after losing control in the House.
“To @RepSaraJacobs, I talk about women’s safety and your response is commentary about my body on the House floor,” Mace wrote. “If you knew anything about survivors you would know some women change their bodies because of the trauma of sexual violence. They live with the consequences for a lifetime. PS - I have a good surgeon if you ever want to get your nose done.”
Jacobs responded to Mace’s display of hate with pity.
“I feel sad for you. Stop lashing out against trans kids and pretending it’s to ‘protect women,’” she replied. “Hope you get the help you need.”