Trump Wants to Decimate Public Land Protections … for Drilling

“The previous administration’s Public Lands Rule had the potential to block access to hundreds of thousands of acres of multiple-use land—preventing energy and mineral production, timber management, grazing and recreation across the West,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. He also noted that the U.S. was looking to use the land to sell more natural gas to other countries and that artificial intelligence was a more pressing issue than conservation or climate change.

“What’s going to save the planet is winning the A.I. arms race,” he said. “We need power to do that, and we need it now.”

Environmentalist groups, unsurprisingly, see it much differently.