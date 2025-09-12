Trump Has Chosen the Lucky City for His Next Crackdown

Young contradicted Trump on Friday afternoon, saying that it was “an overstatement” to describe him as “happy” about the move, per a Washington Post reporter. “I do not support the National Guard; however, they are coming. It’s not the mayor’s call,” Young said. “My goal is to make sure that as they come, that I have an opportunity to work with them.”

The Republican governor, for his part, issued a statement Friday confirming he has been in “constant communication with the Trump administration to develop a multi-phased, strategic plan to combat crime in Memphis, leveraging the full extent of both federal and state resources.”

Lee’s statement represents a stark reversal from his stance two weeks ago, when he claimed there were “no plans” for the National Guard to come to Memphis, citing existing investments in crime fighting and a 15 percent decrease in crime in the city in the past year.