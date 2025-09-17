Kash Patel Slammed as Part of the Epstein “Cover-Up”

“You are hiding the Epstein files, Mr. Patel! You are part of the cover-up,” Goldman claimed.

“Any allegations that I am a part of a cover-up to protect child sexual trafficking and victims of human trafficking and sexual crimes is patently and categorically false,” Patel responded.

During a contentious questioning, Goldman accused Patel of withholding additional information that wasn’t subject to court orders about Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking, and preventing the release of grand jury testimony that had been unsealed as part of discovery in a case against Ghislaine Maxwell.