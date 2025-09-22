Trump Shits All Over Message of Charlie Kirk’s Widow at His Memorial
Donald Trump gave an ominous message to America at Charlie Kirk’s memorial—guaranteeing more political violence to come.
President Trump took the stage at Charlie Kirk’s memorial Sunday evening to promise more political violence and retribution against his enemies moments after Kirk’s wife, Erika, promised to forgive them. Both received similar applause.
“In a private moment on his dying day, we find everything we need to know about who Charlie Kirk truly was,” Trump said at the podium. “He was a missionary with a noble spirit, and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents, he wanted the best for them.”
Then Trump went off script, turning the speech into something better suited for a campaign rally than a memorial.
“That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent. And I don’t want the best for them, I’m sorry,” he said as the crowd roared with laughter. “I am sorry Erika. But now Erika can talk to me and the whole group, and maybe they can convince me that that’s not right. But I can’t stand my opponent.”
Trump was referencing the slight 180 that Erika Kirk has done in her messaging since her husband’s killing. Initially, she claimed that “the evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done.... If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country.”
This messaging fit in snugly with the other calls for war and revolution against the left from people like Elon Musk and Steve Bannon. But on Sunday, Erika Kirk made a point to emphasize that she forgave Tyler Robinson, her husband’s suspected assassin.
“My husband Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life.... On the cross, our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.’ That young man. I forgive him,” she said, evoking the actions of Jesus while he took his dying breaths in the Bible.
Trump made it clear that he saw no value in that, and the crowd ate it up. Asking the president to embody Christ-like qualities of forgiveness sounds like an insurmountable task, even for Erika Kirk.