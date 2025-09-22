Trump Shits All Over Message of Charlie Kirk’s Widow at His Memorial

Then Trump went off script, turning the speech into something better suited for a campaign rally than a memorial.

“That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent. And I don’t want the best for them, I’m sorry,” he said as the crowd roared with laughter. “I am sorry Erika. But now Erika can talk to me and the whole group, and maybe they can convince me that that’s not right. But I can’t stand my opponent.”

Trump was referencing the slight 180 that Erika Kirk has done in her messaging since her husband’s killing. Initially, she claimed that “the evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done.... If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country.”