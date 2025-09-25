Trump Blames Dems for Political Violence—and Issues Chilling Warning
Donald Trump is openly threatening his political opponents.
President Donald Trump blamed “radical left Democrats” for recent violence, and warned that they were asking for trouble from their counterparts on the right.
Speaking to the press in the Oval Office Thursday, Trump was asked who he blamed for an “uptick” in violence. The reporter cited the Wednesday shooting at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas, where the shooter reportedly left a note saying he hoped to inspire “real terror” in ICE agents.
“The radical left is causing the problem,” Trump replied. “They’re out of control. They’re saying things, and they’re really dumb people.”
Trump pointed to Representative Jasmine Crockett, a firebrand Democrat from Texas, who has pushed for more aggressive criticism of Trump, calling him a “piece of shit.” Earlier this month, Crockett criticized the administration for targeting Democratic cities with large Black populations, and likened ICE raids to modern day “slave patrols.”
Meanwhile, MAGA has always lauded Trump for speaking “authentically,” and ignored his use of violent language.
“It’s gonna get worse, and ultimately it’s going to go back on them. I mean bad things happen when they play these games” Trump warned. “And uh, I’ll give you a little clue. The right is a lot tougher than the left. But the right’s not doing this, they’re not doing it. And they better not get them energized, because it won’t be good for the left.
“And it’ll be a point where other people won’t take it anymore, and that will not be good for the radical left,” Trump added.
Trump’s framing conveniently ignores that the most recent shooting is in itself a response to right-wing violence: specifically, sweeping extrajudicial deportations carried out by masked agents directed by a far-right regime. State violence begets violence, as push comes to shove. And Trump’s own rhetoric has done little to lower the temperature.
Trump has also turned a blind eye toward violence targeting Democrats, including the shooting of two Democratic Minnesota state lawmakers in June, one of whom died. The deaths of state Representative Melissa Hortman, her husband, and their dog received little notice from the administration, and certainly no national holiday.