Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Man Who Called Trump “Hitler” Lectures Us on Calling People Nazis

JD Vance might want to pick a different talking point.

Vice President JD Vance speaks
Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance wants everyone to stop calling people who they disagree with Nazis—but some of us are old enough to remember when he called President Donald Trump “America’s Hitler.”

Speaking in Concord, North Carolina, Wednesday, Vance urged people to turn down the temperature following a deadly shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas.

“If you want to stop political violence, stop attacking our law enforcement as the Gestapo. If you want to stop political violence, stop telling your supporters that everybody who disagrees with you is a Nazi,” Vance said. “If you want to stop political violence, look in the mirror. That’s the way that we stop political violence in this country, and we’ve got to do it.”

One might refer Vance to a mirror. Just last week, he railed against a journalist who criticized Charlie Kirk’s legacy by calling them “soulless and evil.” That journalist immediately was doxed and received death threats. But looking back, Vance himself used “Nazi” rhetoric to describe his own boss.

“I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler. How’s that for discouraging?” Vance reportedly wrote in a 2016 message to his then-roommate, Georgia state Senator Josh McLaurin.

What’s actually discouraging is just how quickly Vance changed his tune on Trump, transforming from a self-described “Never-Trump guy” into the number two man of Trump’s sweeping policy agenda targeting immigrants and dissenters. Vance once warned that Trump was “leading the white working class to a very dark place.” Now that we’ve arrived in that place, he seems convinced someone else is to blame.

Meanwhile, Trump has never shown any interest in turning down the heat. The president has previously labeled his political opponents “vermin,” and those who disagree with him “the enemy within.” He called Democrats “evil,” “sick,” and “vicious” while feigning outrage over their “divisive” and “disgusting” rhetoric.

While delivering a eulogy at a memorial for Charlie Kirk over the weekend, Trump went off-script to say he wouldn’t embrace forgiveness as the right-wing activist’s own widow had done. “I hate my opponent. And I don’t want the best for them, I’m sorry,” Trump said to laughter.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Jim Jordan Admits Trump’s Jimmy Kimmel Threat Is Straight-Up Coercion

Not even Representative Jim Jordan could deny the facts.

Representative Jim Jordan speaks while sitting at the dais in a House committee hearing
Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s big mouth is starting to bite his allies: Even Ohio Representative Jim Jordan found it difficult to defend the president’s careless remarks regarding his administration’s growing attempts to censor the press.

In an interview with CNBC Wednesday, Jordan conceded that Trump’s language regarding its handling of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was tantamount to coercion.

“Congressman, can I just read you something? This is what the president of the United States says, and you tell me whether you think this sounds like coercion or not,” said Squawk Box host Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“‘I think we’re going to test ABC out on this,’” Sorkin continued, quoting Trump. “‘Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them they gave me $16 million. This one sounds even more lucrative.’”

Jordan, in turn, attempted to deflect the criticism, pointing out that Trump’s pressure ultimately was not successful considering Kimmel’s triumphant return to some late-night broadcasters Tuesday night. But the Ohio Republican couldn’t defend the White House from a point blank question.

“But that does sound like pressure from the government, right? There’s pressure, it may not be successful pressure, but it’s pressure from the government?” pressed Sorkin.

After a pause, Jordan relented: “I guess you could say maybe some.” He quickly clarified that he believed it boiled down to a “business decision.”

Other MAGA allies were less protective of the administration’s recent actions, which involved FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatening government action against any broadcasters that continued to air Kimmel after the comedian made a not untrue remark about Charlie Kirk’s assassin.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, for one, likened Carr’s behavior to a “mafioso,” and recognized that opening the door to federal censorship would only end badly for Trump and his allies.

“I hate what Jimmy Kimmel said; I am thrilled that he was fired,” Cruz said on his podcast. “But let me tell you: If the government gets in the business of saying, ‘We don’t like what you, the media, have said; we’re going to ban you from the airwaves if you don’t say what we like’—that will end up bad for conservatives.”

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Why Is Kash Patel Posting Evidence From a Live Investigation?

The FBI director shared evidence from a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas before the suspect was even announced.

FBI Director Kash Patel fixes his tie while looking nervous
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump’s MAGA influencer-turned-FBI Director Kash Patel is, once again, live-tweeting an active investigation.

A shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas on Wednesday killed two detainees and wounded a third. No ICE personnel were injured. Hours before the suspect’s identity was publicly reported, the FBI director took to X, publishing a photo of “evidence” related to the attack and speculating about the shooter’s motive in a post with multiple grammatical errors and typos.

“While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical [sic] motive behind this attack (see photo below),” Patel wrote. The photo depicts a “recovered” shell casing bearing the phrase “ANTI-ICE.”

X FBI Director Kash Patel @FBIDirectorKash This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities. See more (photo of 4 bullets in their casing, with one scrawled "ANTI-ICE" on top)

The suspect has since been identified in media reports as Joshua Jahn, who was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But the investigation is still ongoing.

And despite the seeming paucity of evidence on motive thus far, Patel saw it fit to label the incident a politically motivated” attack on “law enforcement”—and “not a one-off,” he wrote, connecting it to a July attack at an ICE facility in the nearby Texas town “Prarieland [sic].”

The FBI director published the tweet less than five hours after the attack was first reported to police. Fourteen minutes later, he edited the post to fix two grammatical errors.

Observers on social media criticized the rashness of Patel’s post.

“Posting evidence during a very live investigation where you could plausibly have co-conspirators is very stupid and the head of the FBI should know better,” wrote Anthony Michael Kreis, a constitutional law professor at Georgia State College of Law.

One would, apparently, be mistaken to expect Patel to have learned to exercise due restraint after drawing widespread criticism for his hasty, misleading communications in the immediate wake of the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this month.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Treasury Sec Admits They’re Trying to Swing a Foreign Election

Scott Bessent just casually said the quiet part out loud.

Argentinian President Javier Milei and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands while sitting next to each other
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent openly admitted Wednesday that the Trump administration was looking to sway the outcome of a foreign election.

Speaking on Fox Business, Bessent seemed to suggest that the United States government hoped to carry President Javier Milei through Argentina’s legislative election next month, where half of the seats in the country’s Chamber of Deputies will be selected, as well as a third of the Senate.

“The plan is, as long as President Milei continues with his strong economic policies, to help him—to bridge him to the election,” said Bessent.

Earlier this week, Bessent pledged that the United States was “ready to do what is needed within its mandate to support Argentina,” which was a “systemically important U.S. ally in Latin America.” The deepening relationship between the U.S. and Argentina appears to have stemmed from President Donald Trump’s personal affinity for the self-declared “anarcho-capitalistthat runs the country.

But at home, Milei isn’t so popular, suffering a double-digit loss in the provincial midterms earlier this month, as well as congressional opposition to his cuts to health care and education, and a corruption scandal involving his sister, who managed his campaign.

“People are concerned. People are skittish. It’s very hard to believe that it is different this time, but I believe with President Milei it is,” Bessent said on Fox Business.

Bessent said that he’d met with Milei and Trump on Tuesday, lauding the Argentinian president in a post on X Wednesday for his “impressive fiscal consolidation and a broad liberalization of prices and restrictive regulations.”

In his post, Bessent said that U.S. officials were in talks to establish a $20 billion swap line with Argentina’s Central Bank—an institution Milei once promised to abolish—and even purchase secondary or primary government debt.

The secretary also hinted at handouts from U.S. companies—but said they hinged on the results of October’s legislative election. “I have also been in touch with numerous U.S. companies who intend to make substantial foreign direct investments in Argentina [in] multiple sectors in the event of a positive election outcome,” Bessent wrote.

Milei’s libertarian party, La Libertad Avanza, currently holds only seven of the 72 seats in the Senate, and 39 of the 257 seats in the lower chamber. That could all change in next month’s election. Milei himself won’t be up for reelection until 2027.

“The Trump Administration is resolute in our support for allies of the United States, and President Trump has given President Milei a rare endorsement of a foreign official, showing his confidence in his government’s economic plans and the geopolitical strategic importance of the relationship between the United States and Argentina,” Bessent wrote. “Immediately after the election, we will start working with the Argentine government on its principal repayments.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

London Mayor Says Trump Is Racist, Sexist, Islamophobic, and More

Sadiq Khan pulled no punches after Donald Trump targeted him in his abysmal U.N. speech.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan
Tim Clayton/Getty Images

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called out President Trump for being racist, sexist, Islamophobic, and more after Trump accused him of wanting to “go to sharia law” in his United Nations General Assembly speech on Tuesday. 

“I look at London where you have a terrible mayor, a terrible, terrible mayor and it’s been changed, it’s been so changed. Now they want to go to sharia law, but you’re in a different country, you can’t do that,” Trump said about halfway through his hour-long speech. Khan, very much on the center-left, is London’s first ever Muslim mayor. Trump’s assertion that he wants to instill sharia law in London is nothing more than a lazy, racist dog whistle. 

Khan struck back accordingly. 

“People are wondering what it is about this Muslim mayor who leads a liberal, multicultural, progressive and successful city, that means I appear to be living rent-free inside Donald Trump’s head,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic, and he is Islamophobic. When people say things, when people act in a certain way, when people behave in a certain way, you’ve got to believe them.”

This is far from the first time Trump has singled out Khan. Just last month, he began to criticize Khan so harshly that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was next to Trump, felt the need to defend Khan, telling the president, “He’s a friend of mine, actually.” 

It’s no coincidence that Trump has unprovoked smoke for London’s first and only Muslim mayor while the U.K.’s right wing (and Elon Musk) continue to sow Islamophobia, as they call to end immigration from Muslim-majority countries and even try to ban burqas.  

Khan and his administration remain unfazed. 

“London is the greatest city in the world, safer than major U.S. cities,” a spokesman for Khan said. “And we’re delighted to welcome the record number of U.S. citizens moving here.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Where Did Trump Actually Send Millions He Raised for Hurricane Relief?

A new investigation raises questions about Donald Trump’s GoFundMe for survivors of Hurricane Helene.

Debris is seen in front of a home with a Trump 2024 campaign sign in Lake Lure, North Carolina, October 2, 2024, after Hurricane Helene.
ALLISON JOYCE/AFP/Getty Images
Debris in front of a home with a Trump 2024 campaign sign in Lake Lure, North Carolina, on October 2, 2024, after Hurricane Helene

The Trump campaign’s GoFundMe fundraising efforts for the victims of Hurricane Helene has left millions of dollars unaccounted for.

Fueled by their Project 2025–inspired war on the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Trump and his allies fundraised millions in aid last fall for areas of the country ravaged by the Category 4 cyclone. At the time of the disaster, they claimed that individual donations from Americans would make a more sizable impact than FEMA could manage.

“In the wake of this horrible storm, many Americans in this region felt helpless and abandoned, and left behind by their government,” Trump said last October. “And yet in North Carolina’s hour of desperation, the American people answer the call much more so than your federal government.”

Trump, still a presidential candidate, managed to raise $7.7 million—funds that the campaign later said would go to a handful of Christian charities with close ties to Trump himself. Those religious entities included Mtn2Sea Ministries, Water Mission, Samaritan’s Purse, the Clinch Foundation, and Sweetwater Mission.

Unlike FEMA, these groups are not legally required to publicly disclose their expenditures, making it next to impossible for the press, the communities in need, or those who donated to actually track down the dollars. GoFundMe, one of the largest aid distribution platforms in the world, breaks down the statistics of the donations it receives via its annual nonprofit report—but it does not track whether campaigns hit their targets or if they actually delivered on their promises.

That’s left open a major question regarding the intended Helene aid. Exactly where that money has gone or what exactly it paid for since remains a mystery, according to a Grist report.

Grist reached out to all of the organizations to get a better picture of what Trump’s fundraising efforts actually did for communities struggling to recover in the wake of the storm, but only one—Mtn2Sea Ministries—responded in specifics. The Georgia-based charity used its portion of the funds to “buy $25,000 in gift cards for rural communities in Clinch County,” according to Grist.

Millions more in aid donations, however, remain unaccounted for. Samaritan’s Purse disclosed that it had received $5.2 million, but did not elaborate on where the money went.

“South Carolina-based Water Mission would not say how much it received, though it has published updates on its website about its work supporting communities after Helene,” Grist reported. “Sweetwater Mission, located near Atlanta, did not respond at all to the request.”

Curiously, no record existed for the Clinch Foundation, though Grist did locate an entity known as the Clinch Memorial Foundation in Georgia. That group, similarly, did not respond to Grist’s inquiry.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s DOJ May Have Violated Luigi Mangione’s Right to a Fair Trial

A judge found the issue could go as high as Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Luigi Mangione sits in a courtroom
Curtis Means/Pool/Getty Images

A federal judge said Wednesday that Department of Justice officials may have violated a criminal rule and a court order by making prejudicial statements about Luigi Mangione, the 27-year-old accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett issued an order responding to a letter from Mangione’s lawyers, saying that it appears that multiple DOJ employees had violated a New York criminal rule barring lawyers from making public statements that could produce prejudice in a criminal case.

Garnett said that the employees had also violated an April court order “specifically identifying the structures of this rule for counsel and directing the prosecution team to ensure that the highest levels of the Department of Justice up to and including Attorney General Bondi were aware of and understood they were bound by this Rule.”

On Tuesday, lawyers for Mangione had submitted a letter containing evidence of public statements made by DOJ employees and White House officials that they argued had ruined his right to a fair trial. Mangione’s lawyers said federal officials had “indelibly prejudiced” their client by linking him to other unrelated acts of violence, including Ryan Routh’s attempted assassination of Donald Trump and the recent assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

One such instance was on September 19, when Chad Gilmartin, deputy director of the Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs, posted on X that Trump was “absolutely right” to claim that Mangione “shot someone in the back,” during an interview on Fox News. Gilmartin’s post was then shared by Brad Nieves, the chief of staff and associate deputy attorney general, and later deleted.

The letter also pointed to unfair statements the White House made against Mangione. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt called Mangione a “left-wing assassin [who] shot United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson right in the back in New York City.” Earlier this week, in a press release accompanying Trump’s illegal designation of antifa as a terrorist organization, the White House had included Mangione’s name.

During an interview on Fox News earlier this week, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller referred to Mangione while complaining about a so-called “organized campaign of domestic terrorism” from the left.

CEO Brian Thompson “was brutally gunned down by another self-described so-called anti-fascist that was then celebrated by other self-described anti-fascists, so of course, really Communist revolutionaries,” said Miller, who reposted a clip of him saying this on X.

Mangione’s lawyers argued in the letter that “the Government very well knows this statement to be false as they are in possession of his alleged extensive journal writings where the writer never once mentions being anti- (or pro) fascist.”

“The attempts to connect Mr. Mangione with these incidents and paint him as a ‘left wing’ violent extremist are false, prejudicial, and part of a greater political narrative that has no place in any criminal case, especially one where the death penalty is at stake,” the letter stated. “Mr. Mangione in fact does not support these violent actions, does not condone past or future political violence, nor is he in any way aligned with the group mentioned in the White House press release.”

Garnett gave the government until October 3 to provide an explanation as to how the violations occurred and what steps they would take to prevent any more. She specifically warned the deputy attorney general that further violations could result in sanctions, such as personal financial penalties or contempt of court findings.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Trump’s Fascist Threats Make Jimmy Kimmel Go Viral Like Never Before

Donald Trump’s attempt to censor Jimmy Kimmel has backfired big-time.

Jimmy Kimmel in Beverly Hills, California on May 02, 2025.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation

President Donald Trump’s efforts to suppress comedian Jimmy Kimmel were thwarted by the Streisand effect, whereby attempts to censor something only cause it to circulate wider.

Kimmel’s Tuesday monologue—the first since Jimmy Kimmel Live! was canceled, then uncanceled, by ABC—has reached a massive audience and garnered significant media attention.

Whereas, CNN data analyst Harry Enten reported, the median video on Kimmel’s YouTube channel in the last six months has been viewed 240,000 times, Kimmel’s returning monologue has already garnered more than 11 million views on YouTube, with the number still rapidly growing. Another indicator of significant interest in Kimmel’s show, Enten observed, is a record-high number of Google searches for the time Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs, which were up over 10,000 percent.

Kimmel joked about the influx of attention in his monologue, saying of Trump, “You almost have to feel sorry for him. He tried his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly! He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now.”

ABC’s since-reversed decision to cancel Jimmy Kimmel Live! came after Trump’s Federal Communications Commission chair threatened companies that platformed Kimmel, due to the host’s jokes about MAGA’s reaction to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

An hour before Kimmel’s show returned to air Tuesday, Trump complained, “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!” The president vowed to go after the network for being too favorable to his political opponents.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

GOP Politician’s Daughter Calls Him Total Loser After Netanyahu Visit

Why was a state senator invited to meet the Israeli prime minister? His daughter wants to know.

Screenshot of Maddie Block's TikTok with the caption "My Republican state senator dad met with Netanyahu in Israel?"
Screenshot/TikTok @maddie.block

New Mexico Republican state Senator Jay Block’s own daughter excoriated him for putting the priorities of the Israeli government over those of his constituents with a recent trip to Israel for the “50 States, One Israel” conference.

“My dad and a bunch of other loser politicians from New Mexico went to meet with Netanyahu, and I don’t know what they could possibly discuss,” Maddie Block, 28, said in a TikTok posted on Tuesday. “How does meeting with Netanyahu help the local people of New Mexico?”

“I genuinely belive that Israel is like, paying my dad now to pedal propaganda,” Maddie Block said, directly mentioning a “dissertation-length” pro-Israel post from her father. “He was … saying that the genocide is a lie, and that civilians aren’t being killed, and the IDF is doing everything they can to minimize casualities. And I’m like, how much are they paying my dad? How much is his soul? ’Cuz it seems like he has sold his soul to the devil.” 

@maddie.block Wtf does Netanyahu have to do with any local issues in New Mexico? Additional points of clarification: My dad is JAY Block, not John Block. Also, r*cist and/or antis*mitic comments will not be tolerated on my videos! #republican #newmexico #democrat #politics #politicstiktok ♬ original sound - Maddie Block

Senator Block was one of 250 politicians from both parties who attended the “50 States, One Israel” conference earlier this month, in which they were lobbied by the Israeli government for more funding in their genocide of Palestinians (and met with a uniquely awful rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” that has now gone viral). That’s what Maddie Block’s father was doing instead of representing New Mexicans. 

“It was a privilege to be part of the largest diplomatic delegation to ever visit the state of Israel,” Senator Block wrote before moving to shamelessly deny and justify the genocide of innocent Palestians, which has left at least 65,000 men, women, and children dead. 

“If Israel has genocidal intent, they’re sure bad at it. Just one day of bombing Gaza (with the capabilities the Israeli Army and Air Force has) would utterly destroy them, but instead the IDF does everything possible to avoid killing Gazan civilians who are being used as human shields,” the Republican state senator said after the conference. “They strive to limit casualties by warning Gazans ahead of time to leave battle zones with millions of text messages, phone calls, dropping leaflets, and making smaller targeted attacks.” 

This is a false narrative straight from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel continues to bomb hospitals, execute aid seekers, and shoot children in the head for fun.  

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

MAGA Official Announces Chilling School Partnership With Turning Point

Charlie Kirk’s legacy will have influence over all schools in Oklahoma.

A person has an American flag draped around their shoulders and holds a photo of Charlie Kirk
Ying Tang/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Oklahoma will soon have Turning Point USA chapters in every high school across the state.

Superintendent Ryan Walters unveiled the alliance with the far-right youth organization via social media Tuesday, celebrating the partisan compact while accusing teachers across Oklahoma of “lying about American history.”

“Radical leftist teachers’ unions have dominated classrooms for far too long, and we are taking them back,” Walters said in a post.

The development comes barely two weeks after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on a college campus in Utah. The announcement was recirculated by Turning Point’s X account.

There are some 900 official college chapters and around 1,200 high school chapters of Turning Point USA across the nation, but the conservative advocacy nonprofit received more than 54,000 inquiries for new campus chapters in the 48 hours after Kirk’s assassination, according to TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet.

“We have seen the outpouring from parents, teachers, and students, who want to be engaged in the meaningful work going on at Turning Point,” Walters said in a video statement. “They want their young people to be engaged in a process that understands free speech, open engagement, dialogue about American greatness, and a dialogue around American values.”

Oklahoma’s educational bureaucracy has proven to be one of the most MAGA-friendly in the nation. Last year, Walters filled a 55,000-unit order for Donald Trump’s $60-a-pop God Bless the U.S.A. Bible to be used as classroom editions. Months prior, Walters unveiled new guidelines for teaching Bibles in schools, as well as new consequences for districts that refused to participate.

Walters also appointed Chaya Raichik—the woman behind the far-right, anti-LGBTQ+ social media account Libs of TikTok—to the Oklahoma state Department of Education’s Library Media Advisory Committee, allowing the MAGA influencer to decide what children across the state are allowed to read. Prior to her appointment, Oklahoma was ranked fourth in the nation for the most banned books, according to a 2022 report by Pen America.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington