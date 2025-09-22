“Time of Whatever”: Trump Has Wild Comment on Charlie Kirk Service
Donald Trump has repeatedly brushed off honoring Kirk’s memory.
President Donald Trump delivered incoherent remarks as he departed for the memorial of Charlie Kirk, claiming the event would be a “time of whatever.”
Trump told reporters outside the White House that he was going to “celebrate the life of a great man today. Really a great man. He’s a young man, but a great man.”
“And we look forward to it. It really is,” Trump continued confusedly. “We want to look at it as a time of healing, a time of whatever.”
Trump has struggled to convey sincere sorrow over Kirk’s death. Just days after his right-wing ally was fatally shot in Utah, Trump repeatedly responded to questions about Kirk by plugging his own plans to add a $200 million ballroom to the White House.
The president also reportedly missed a September 15 vigil for Kirk at the Kennedy Center in favor of going golfing.
True to his word, Trump used the “time of healing” for whatever. The president spent most of his address at Kirk’s memorial complaining about his personal grievances, and even contradicted remarks from Kirk’s widow by promising to enact more political violence and retribution against his administration’s perceived enemies.