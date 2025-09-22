“Time of Whatever”: Trump Has Wild Comment on Charlie Kirk Service

World Liberty is notably at the center of a scandal, as The New York Times revealed last week. In May, the firm secured a $2 billion investment from an Emirati royal who just happens to control a company that—per a deal with the United Arab Emirates that was announced two weeks later, and which Witkoff helped negotiate—will receive precious AI computer chips from the U.S. government.

Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, has seen his wealth balloon from $40 million last year to an estimated $750 million, in large part thanks to crypto. His older brother, Don Jr., is worth $500 million, compared to $50 million last year, having also cashed in on crypto and “the anti-woke economy,” among other ventures. The president’s youngest son, Barron Trump, is worth $150 million at 19 years old—again, largely from crypto.

Melania Trump, Forbes reports, has profited in both “typical First Lady ways (books, speeches, a documentary)” and “unquestionably Trumpian ways.” The latter category includes her own meme coin, $MELANIA—whose inauguration-eve launch was quite a shady affair: A group of crypto traders took in nearly $100 million by buying $MELANIA minutes before it was announced, then off-loading most of their holdings when its value then spiked.