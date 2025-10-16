John Fetterman’s Pathetic Reaction to Democratic Plot to Oust Him
The Pennsylvania senator doesn’t want to hear about how he turned his back on his party.
Senator John Fetterman may be primaried in 2028, and he’s apparently quite butthurt about it.
As Axios reported Thursday, possible contenders are emerging to take on the Pennsylvania Democrat. Elected in 2022, Fetterman flipped a long-held red seat after embracing a progressive image. But while in office, he has turned his back on—and even began lashing out at—the left.
Possible 2028 Democratic challengers, per Axios, include Representative Brendan Boyle and former Representative Conor Lamb, who have both been openly critical of the senator, as well as Representative Chris DeLuzio, who has made a name for himself as a progressive economic populist.
The response from Fetterman, a man known for his volatile temperament, was bitter.
“Enjoy your clickbait!” Fetterman texted Axios. When prompted for a follow-up, he cut off communication, telling the publication, “Please do not contact,” before later sending an article with statistics that he claimed evidenced his anti-Trump bona fides. “ACTUAL NUMBERS,” Fetterman wrote, “less clicks.”
Fetterman’s rightward shift came as he took an increasingly hard-line, almost monomaniacal pro-Israel stance, which, along with an adoption of a more Trump-friendly posture on issues like immigration, seemingly spurred a mass exodus of his staffers.
One ex-staffer is quoted in Mother Jones as calling the senator “Trump’s favorite Democrat.” He has lived up to that label lately in siding with MAGA on the U.S. military’s extrajudicial strikes in the Caribbean sans congressional approval, blaming Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown, and even on whether Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.