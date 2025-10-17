Hakeem Jeffries Says Leavitt Is Either “Demented” or “Stone Cold Liar”

Jeffries, in turn, described the press secretary as “sick” and “out of control.”

“I’m not sure whether she’s just demented, ignorant, a stone cold liar, or all of the above,” he told reporters. “But the notion that an official White House spokesperson would say that the Democratic Party consists of terrorists, violent criminals, and undocumented immigrants. This makes no sense that this is what the American people are getting from the Trump administration in the middle of a shutdown.”

Jeffries: "You've got Karoline Leavitt, who's sick, she's out of control. And I'm not sure if she's just demented, ignorant, a stone cold liar, or all of the above. But the notion that an official WH spokesperson would say that the Democratic Party consists of 'terrorists,… pic.twitter.com/RXqBFlsujY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2025

Leavitt’s divisive statement has earned condemnations from other prominent Democrats as well.