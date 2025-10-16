Trump Brags About Legalizing Something That Was Already Legal

How the Trump administration intends to enforce the program is unclear. The cost of one IVF cycle can vary wildly across the U.S., falling anywhere between $12,000 to more than $30,000, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. But despite the sacrifice, it’s no guarantee that a cycle will produce a child, no matter the number of eggs someone starts with. Studies have found that roughly two-thirds of patients will have a successful outcome after five or six IVF cycles, posing a tough conundrum for American businesses that intend to comply with the order.

But the high cost of IVF is far from the only reason behind America’s lagging birth rate. Young people cite reasons ranging from economic instability to climate change as their rationale for skipping out on the childrearing chapter. Other pressures, such as the financial burdens of student loan debt and unrealistic housing costs, have also disillusioned Americans in their twenties and thirties from the possibility of creating the next generation.

Trump embraced the hot topic of IVF while on the campaign trail last year, after the Alabama Supreme Court deemed that frozen embryos were human beings, granting them legal rights while practically eradicating IVF and abortion access across the state.