Sean Duffy Is Pissing Off All of Trumpworld With His Feud With Musk
“Sean has overplayed his hand,” one person said of the transportation secretary.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is the latest Cabinet member to draw the ire of the Trump administration after pissing off the world’s richest man.
Last week, Duffy continued his push to fold NASA under his Transportation Department, a move that has angered both Elon Musk and other Cabinet members, as Musk and Trump’s original pick to head NASA, Jared Isaacman, has returned to favor among Republicans and Trump may once again nominate him for the role. But Duffy still resists, as he seems to desire the power that would come with NASA under his belt.
“Sean Dummy is trying to kill NASA!” Musk posted on X on Tuesday. “Having a NASA Administrator who knows literally ZERO about rockets & spacecraft undermines the American space program and endangers our astronauts,” he said the next, another shot at Duffy.
But according to NOTUS, it isn’t just Musk who’s angry.
“There are people in the White House who believe Duffy has made unnecessary chaos rather than just accept that his time is in the sunset,” one anonymous official said.
“Sean has overplayed his hand,” said another. “Not so much in dealing directly with the president, but more so with the West Wing and the rest of the administration. He has spent the last couple of weeks being a cowboy, and it’s caught up to him.”
Putting NASA under the Transportation Department would be an unprecedented move, as the agency does not handle transportation at all. And Duffy’s insistence on it has made him the whipping boy of the month in an administration that can never seem to go more than a month without one.
“Everyone, and I mean everyone in the West Wing, is furious at him,” said another source.
President Trump himself has yet to comment on the situation.