ICE Agents Drag Blind Man Across Pavement and Drop Him on His Head
“I think they wanted to make a point. So they picked the weakest person they could find and made a big show out of it.”
ICE agents violently arrested a blind man outside of a Portland detention facility, slamming him to the ground and dragging him across the pavement after he sat where they didn’t want him to sit.
Quinn Haberl, who is 4 foot 6, believes that Immigration and Customs Enforcement wanted to make an example out of him with the incident on Saturday.
“I think they wanted to make a point,” he told The Oregonian. “So they picked the weakest person they could find and made a big show out of it.”
“I was sitting in the grass and my legs were just barely in the driveway and they came up, I think there were six of them and they grabbed me and they started to drag me across the driveway on the ground,” Haberl said in an interview with KGW. He was later cuffed.
The Department of Homeland Security told a different story.
“This rioter was arrested after he blatantly disobeyed law enforcement orders to remain off federal property, obstructed law enforcement, and continued to block the driveway so vehicles could not enter or exit the ICE facility,” they said in a statement.
Even still, the level of violence used against an unarmed, unthreatening, and clearly disabled person is another installment in an alarming trend of federal agents using excessive force to respond to protestors.
“I’m only 4 foot 6 and I can’t see, what harm was I gonna do to them?” Haberl said. “It was scary, being dragged across the ground when you can’t see what’s happening around you.”
Haberl was released and sent to the hospital with bruising, saying he needed some time before returning to the protests.
“They call Portland a war zone? The only people that’s making it a war zone is ICE.”