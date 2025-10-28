Judge Blocks Trump From Using Shutdown to Fire Anyone He Wants
A federal judge has banned Trump from firing federal workers during the government shutdown.
The Trump administration can’t fire federal workers while the government is shut down, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. District Judge Susan Illston’s ruling grants a preliminary injunction preventing firings while a lawsuit challenging their legality continues, and indefinitely extends an earlier temporary restraining order that would have expired Wednesday. Labor unions representing federal workers, including the American Federation of Government Employees, have sued to block mass layoffs, calling them an abuse of power.
Illston’s ruling does not bode well for the White House. The judge, appointed by President Clinton, has said she believes the evidence will demonstrate the illegality of the mass firings. In hearings earlier this month, Illson said that layoff notices sent out by the government on October 10 appeared to be politically motivated and ill-thought out.
This is a developing story.