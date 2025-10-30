Has Mike Johnson Forgotten What Happened to SNAP in Last Shutdown?
The House speaker insists that Donald Trump is acting the same way during the current shutdown as during the last time around.
House Speaker Mike Johnson tried to rewrite history Thursday in order to excuse why the Trump administration won’t provide funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting in November.
During a press conference, Johnson was asked why the White House wasn’t planning to fund SNAP benefits through the current government shutdown, even though SNAP previously remained funded during the previous one. That one, which lasted for 35 days from 2018-2019 during Donald Trump’s first term, is the longest government shutdown in history.
“The president, this administration has done exactly what it did in the first term, and that is bend over backwards to make sure we mitigate the harm,” Johnson said, adding that Trump had “done everything he can.”
HuffPost reporter Arthur Delaney, who asked Johnson the question, wrote on X shortly after: “I think it’s pretty clear the speaker is just not aware of what happened in 2019.”
Here’s a quick refresher for those of us who, unlike Johnson, weren’t working in Congress at the time. (Johnson was first elected in 2016.) During the government shutdown in January 2019, the Trump administration instructed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay out SNAP benefits early, so Americans could receive February benefits.
Continuing resolutions have historically provided that SNAP funds can be available “payments due on or about the first day of any month” that begins within 30 days after the budget expires, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. As of Thursday, the shutdown has lasted 30 days.
During the first Trump administration, the Agriculture Department clearly and repeatedly stated that SNAP contingency funds could be used in case of a government shutdown. This was confirmed by the Office of Budget and Management.
That was seemingly the policy of the second Trump administration as well—until August 2025, when the USDA published a memo claiming that SNAP contingency funds could not legally be used to cover regular benefits for the 42 million Americans that use them, and that using the contingency funds would prevent additional transfers to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), which is currently being paid for by tariff money.
It seems that Johnson has been on an all-time streak of not answering questions while he runs defense for Republicans’ disastrous shutdown, taking creative liberties with the truth and refusing to actually govern.