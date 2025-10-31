House Republican Tells Food Stamp Recipients to “Stop Smoking Crack”
Millions of Americans are about to go hungry thanks to the government shutdown, but Representative Clay Higgins doesn’t seem to care.
GOP Representative Clay Higgins—who, like most congressmen, receives up to $79 per day in meal comps—thinks SNAP recipients should shut up, stop complaining, and stop smoking crack.
“There are 22 million American households receiving SNAP benefits for groceries, at $4200 per year on average. Try to get your head wrapped around how many pantries you can stock with $4200 dollars in properly shopped groceries,” Higgins wrote Thursday on X as thousands of Americans prepare to go without crucial SNAP benefits in the month of November thanks to the government shutdown. “Any American who has been receiving $4200 dollars [sic] per year of free groceries and does NOT have at least 1 month of groceries stocked should never again receive SNAP, because wow, stop smoking crack.”
Higgins sounds like an extremely bitter, hateful, and out of touch piece of shit here, because he is. The average monthly SNAP benefit for households is about $356 per month, or a little more than 80 bucks a week. That is not some lavish gift to splurge, especially if you’re trying to feed multiple mouths in the midst of inflation and trade wars courtesy of President Donald Trump. Grocery prices have only gone up, even after Trump made promise after promise to make just the opposite happen, on the campaign trail. And on top of that, unemployment is going up while hiring slows down.
Trump’s own USDA stated that it costs about $1,000 a month to feed a family of four in this country. That is $250 per week. The average family receiving SNAP benefits is only receiving $80 per week. But here we have Higgins asserting that the people he and the rest of his party are ripping critical aid money from are only using it to buy crack anyway—a racially charged assumption reminiscent of Reagan-era “welfare queen” rhetoric. (And for the record, the majority of SNAP recipients are white.)
While not unsurprising from Higgins, this is still an appalling lack of basic empathy from someone who holds more power than anyone he’s voting to take food from. We can only hope their cruelty comes back to bite them in the midterms.