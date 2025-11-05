Virginia Elects Historic Democratic Lieutenant Governor
Ghazala Hashmi is the first Muslim woman elected to a statewide office in U.S. history.
Virginia state Senator Ghazala Hashmi was elected lieutenant governor Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim woman to hold statewide office in the United States.
Hashmi, a Democrat, was projected to defeat former right-wing talk show host John Reid, according to NBC News and Decision Desk HQ.
Hashmi has served as a state senator since 2019, when she became the first Indian American and first Muslim woman ever elected to the state legislature. The 61-year-old pledged Monday to fight against the “chaos of Washington and Donald Trump,” a promise that comes amid an ongoing government shutdown that has significantly shaken Virginia’s economy.
Virginians also elected their first female governor Tuesday, Abigail Spanberger. The Democratic candidate for attorney general, Jay Jones, is also projected to win, meaning Virginia will have a strong left-leaning team to stand against Trump.