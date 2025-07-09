Republican Representative Hits Shocking Low With Ilhan Omar Attack

On Tuesday evening, Representative Randy Fine of Florida, as is his wont, harassed a fellow member of Congress with anti-Muslim rhetoric—this time outright calling Representative Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress, a “Muslim terrorist.”

Omar drew Fine’s ire by speaking out against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, D.C.

“War criminals should not be welcomed by any president or Congress,” Omar wrote on X. “He should be held accountable for his crimes, not platformed. Beyond shameful.” (The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against the Israeli prime minister in November, alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity, including attacking civilians and using starvation as a method of warfare.)

In a reply minutes later, followed by a quote tweet containing the same message, Fine relished Netanyahu’s actions and called Omar a “Muslim terrorist.”

“I’m sure it is difficult to see us welcome the killer of so many of your fellow Muslim terrorists,” Fine posted. “The only shame is that you serve in Congress.”

Fine has a history of speaking in this tenor to Muslim lawmakers.

During his congressional campaign, Fine invoked an anti-Muslim trope in a tweet threatening Omar and Rashida Tlaib, Omar’s fellow first Muslim congresswoman, writing, “#BombsAway.”

In May, when Tlaib urged her colleagues to speak out about Israel “starving Gaza to death,” Fine replied, “Tell your fellow Muslim terrorists to release the hostages and surrender. Until then, #StarveAway.”

Last week, in reaction to a photo of Tlaib with Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s Democratic mayoral nominee, who would be the city’s first Muslim mayor if elected, Fine posted, “Muslim terrorists hang out together.”

Such bile is not limited to fellow lawmakers. Fine has, in the past, called the Palestinian cause “evil,” repeatedly said America has “a Muslim problem,” and celebrated the killing of 26-year-old American citizen Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi by the Israeli military forces in the West Bank.

Further, as a state lawmaker, Fine encouraged “his constituents to run over people at Palestinian advocacy protests” and “called for the annihilation of the Palestinian people,” among other “egregious conduct,” according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.