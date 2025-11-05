MAGA Collectively Loses Its Mind Over Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayor Win
Donald Trump’s supporters cannot handle the historic victory.
Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City Tuesday night—and MAGA Republicans are not OK.
Laura Loomer, the self-proclaimed “proud Islamaphobe” who sits at President Donald Trump’s right hand, ran to X to lament about the spate of Muslim candidates running across the country.
“We have a major Islam problem in America,” Loomer wrote. “The GOP refuses to address it because the entire party is influenced by Qatar. The Islamic takeover of America is in full swing. NYC, Virginia and Minnesota all elected Jihadi Muslims tonight.”
Loomer was referring not only to Mamdani, but to Ghazala Hashmi, who became the first Muslim woman to hold statewide office in the United States Tuesday when she was elected Virginia’s lieutenant governor, and Minnesota state Senator Omar Fateh, who was running for mayor of Minneapolis. (The Minneapolis mayor race had not been called at time of publication.)
“I don’t think Americans understand how dangerous and violent our country is going to become. It’s very sad to see,” Loomer wrote.
White House deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had a characteristically ghoulish response to Mamdani’s victory: to blame immigrants. The mastermind behind Trump’s massive deportation scheme shared a screenshot on X showing statistics from New York City’s government website stating that 50 percent of New Yorkers live in a household with at least one immigrant family member.
If Tuesday night was a good night for Democrats, it was a bad night for MAGA Republican lawmakers—specifically the racist ones.
South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, who has previously flung racist attacks at her fellow lawmaker Ilhan Omar, was quick to try out lame jokes. “Bread lines about to be a real thing in New York. Congrats,” she wrote on X.
Florida Representative Randy Fine, who had called for Mamdani’s deportation just hours earlier, bemoaned the imminent destruction of New York—and beyond.
“Legal immigrants who hate America elected a Communist Muslim Jihadist. New York City has fallen,” Fine wrote on X. “America is next if we don’t stop it.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson posted a lengthy screed on X warning the consequences of New York City’s mayoral election “will be felt across our entire nation.”
“House Democrats endorsed Mamdani’s dangerous policies—including defunding the police, seizing private property, and massive tax increases. Now, every House Democrat incumbent and candidate will co-own Mamdani’s disastrous record in the 2026 midterms,” Johnson said.
Florida Senator Rick Scott claimed that he would accept New Yorkers fleeing Mamdani’s terrifying socialist policy proposals, such as free buses and rent freezes. “Florida has welcomed those fleeing communist and socialist regimes for decades. Tonight is no different—Florida will welcome all freedom-loving New Yorkers!” he wrote on X.
And right-wing commentators also leapt to get a word in on where their party had failed on Election Day.
Sean Davis, the founder of right-wing rag The Federalist, wrote on X that Republicans needed to address that “mass immigration is destroying this country.” That post was then shared by conservative radio host Megyn Kelly.
Pizzagate guy Jack Posobiec shared a post on X complaining about conservatives who’d “would rather drag us all into a purity spiral instead of beating the communists and hordes of foreigners ransacking our country.”
Former Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz tried desperately to find a silver lining to Mamdani’s success, and wrote that it was time for betrayed centrist Democrats to “wake up and join the ranks of over ten million former Obama supporters who flipped the script and embraced MAGA.”
This story has been updated.