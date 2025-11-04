Trump Shocks His Own Team With Decision to Defy Courts on Funding SNAP
Donald Trump says he won’t fund the food aid program until the shutdown ends—leaving members of his own administration in the dark about what happens next.
President Donald Trump went rogue on Truth Social on Tuesday, contradicting his own administration’s decision a day earlier to fund SNAP benefits during the shutdown—and potentially violating a court order in the process.
“SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office … will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!” Trump wrote.
The Trump administration announced Monday that it would use an emergency fund to pay out SNAP benefits for November, with two major caveats: that the benefits would only be about 50 percent funded and that it may take multiple months to disperse the funds.
But Trump doesn’t seem happy with even that meager offering to hungry Americans. Instead, he brayed on Truth Social that no food stamps would be given out until the shutdown ends, playing with working people’s lives in an attempt to own the libs.
Trump’s announcement caught members of his own team off guard, with four people with knowledge of the matter telling Politico they aren’t clear whether his post means that USDA now won’t abide by the court order.
If Trump follows through on his threat, it would likely be in violation of a federal court order demanding that the government fund the program. But will the Trump administration follow the whims of the president or the USDA’s previously announced plan? USDA had no further comment for Politico, and the White House simply directed reporters to the president’s post.
From tariffs to funding cuts, contradictory policies and often-empty threats have been a hallmark of the second Trump term since day one. We all know that the president has no regard for the rule of law, but apparently he can’t even be bothered to extend any courtesy to his own appointees.