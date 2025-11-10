Skip Navigation
Even ICE Is More Popular Than Congress Now, Says Brutal Poll

Americans have little faith in Congress to do the right thing.

Masked federal agents stand in the street.
Americans have lost so much faith in their government that they trust Congress less than they trust Immigration and Customs Enforcement—an organization already hated by the majority of the country.

New polling from the Institute for Global Affairs, a nonprofit at the Eurasia Group, raised the question: “For each group, how much do you trust that they act in the best interest of average Americans?”

Overall, Americans trusted the military at a 49 percent “net trust percentage.” They trust ICE at a negative 11 percent rate and Congress ranks lowest at negative 32 percent.

The party breakdown for the answer is also revealing. Democrats have a negative 67 percent view of ICE, while Republicans have a 61 percent favorability of the agency. Independents were at negative 23.

X screenshot Jonathan Guyer @mideastXmidwest Just how unpopular are American lawmakers? Americans trust Congress less than ICE. That's according to a survey my organization recently fielded.

This comes as the oldest Congress in history leads the country through an affordability crisis that has seen countless Americans, young and old, feel like they have no chance at achieving a better quality of life than their parents.

These numbers are particularly alarming given just how immensely unpopular ICE is, as federal agents descend upon communities and literally pull families apart to meet deportation quotas.

Read the full report from the Institute for Global Affairs here.

Border Patrol Takes Sick Photo After Tear-Gassing Residents in Chicago

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called out federal agents for their photo op after attacking a Chicago neighborhood.

Three masked federal agents with guns walk in tear gas as a woman tries to cover her face.
A group of Border Patrol agents decided to play tourists in Chicago and mock a neighborhood they hit with tear gas, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is not having it.

Pritzker called out the federal agents on X for posing for a photo early Monday morning in front of The Bean, an art installation in the Windy City’s Millenium Park, and shouting, “Everyone say, ‘Little Village!’” The agents were referring to a Mexican-American neighborhood six miles away that federal immigration authorities have repeatedly targeted in raids.

Over the weekend, the agents used tear gas on one of Little Village’s streets, following an earlier tear-gassing incident in late October, despite a court order against using excessive force. Their bosses in the Department of Homeland Security claim the agents were shot at, although none of them were injured. The alderman who represents the area, Mike Rodriguez, said he was nearby and never heard any shots fired.

“It was a reign of terror,” Rodriguez said. Pritzker concurred.

“Making fun of our neighborhoods and communities is disgusting,” Pritzker posted Monday afternoon, linking to an article from local news outlet Block Club Chicago about the callous photo op. “Greg Bovino and his masked agents are not here to make Chicago safer. As children are tear gassed and U.S. citizens detained, they are posing for photo ops and producing reality TV moments.”

X screenshot Governor JB Pritzker @GovPritzker Making fun of our neighborhoods and communities is disgusting. Greg Bovino and his masked agents are not here to make Chicago safer. As children are tear gassed and U.S. citizens detained, they are posing for photo ops and producing reality TV moments.

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, whose tactics have drawn criticism and judicial rebukes, was at the front of the group on Monday morning with some guard dogs, and told his fellow agents to “mask up” because the media was present. Bovino didn’t seem to care that the media heard his agents mocking Little Village, or joking about their heavy-handed tactics. As Pritzker said, these agents only care about themselves.

Trump Gives Away Game on Food Stamp Funding With Supreme Court Request

It was never about the shutdown.

Volunteers organize bags of groceries at a food bank
Volunteers at a food bank in Daytona Beach, Florida

President Donald Trump’s administration is desperately hoping that the Supreme Court will give it a free pass on funding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Benefits for this month.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer on Monday reiterated the Trump administration’s intention to ask the Supreme Court to intervene over District Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr.’s order requiring the government to pay full SNAP benefits for November.

After the Department of Justice leapt to challenge McConnell’s order last week, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued an administrative stay order Friday in order to give the court of appeals enough time to weigh in. On Sunday, the U.S. Court of Appeals rejected the administration’s motion to stay while it appealed the decision, triggering a 48-hour deadline on Jackson’s administrative stay. Her stay gave the government until Tuesday night to pay for SNAP in full, unless the Supreme Court decided to grant a longer stay.

In the filing Monday, Sauer said that the government intended to file a supplemental brief that afternoon, and he included “developments” to their application to the highest court in the land. He pointed to a federal judge in Boston who blocked a Department of Agriculture memo Sunday that ordered states to “immediately undo” steps to issue full benefits, though he did not say whether the government intended to challenge that order.

He also noted that the government shutdown, which had precipitated the funding lapse in the first place, might soon be coming to an end after a group of mostly Democratic lawmakers dropped their demand for Obamacare tax credits Sunday evening, in what some are calling a major betrayal to their party and the American people.

It was only a week ago Trump claimed it would be an “honor” to fund SNAP, should a court order him to do so. And it was the president’s own blatant unwillingness to follow through on that offer that signaled an “intent to defy” the judge’s order, prompting McConnell to demand the government pay up immediately.

Trump has repeatedly blamed the funding lapse on the shutdown, but with an end to the shutdown now on the horizon, it seems clear that Trump simply doesn’t want people to be able to buy food.

Oath Keepers Leader Reveals He’s Bringing Back White Supremacist Group

Stewart Rhodes is making the most of Donald Trump pardoning him.

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes stands at a press conference in Washington, D.C.
The Oath Keepers are coming back better than ever, according to the group’s founder.

Stewart Rhodes revealed to The Gateway Pundit Sunday that he’s “relaunching” and “rebuilding” the white supremacist organization that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“They tried to take us out after January 6 but what man means for evil, God will use for good,” Rhodes told the podcast. “I came out stronger after it, and so my goal is to rebuild the organization stronger than ever because it’s an essential mission. Absolutely.”

Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison for helping to orchestrate an insurrection designed to keep Joe Biden from taking office after he won the 2020 presidential election. Rhodes was also the first individual that Donald Trump pardoned when he returned to office on January 20, 2025.

The 60-year-old also signaled to Trump that the Oath Keepers were still “ready to serve” as his personal militia, just as they had done during the insurrection, encouraging the president to “order us all to come together in our counties under his command.”

“And one other thing I want to say is that President Trump, as commander in chief, always has absolute authority to call all of us up as the militia because every one of us—in federal statues defining the militia, it’s every able-bodied male from age 17-45. And for us veterans, it goes up to age 64 because of our prior training and experience,” Rhodes said.

The National Guard is part of that militia, according to the far-right leader, justifying Trump’s decision to send troops to U.S. cities.

Referring to the Insurrection Act, Rhodes argued that Trump can call upon a citizens’ militia for any one of three reasons: “to repel invasions, to suppress insurrections, and to execute the laws of the union.”

“And right now, we see all three of those in play,” Rhodes said.

This new chapter of the Oath Keepers will maintain the original organization’s mission—to “protect people against radical antifa and other leftist violence in the streets,” according to Rhodes—but will be built to outlast its creator.

“So we want to make sure it’s got resilience and redundancy built in that it can drive on strong,” Rhodes told the podcast. “I mean, I have to make sure that if I’m ever taken out again or if I’m or when I’m taken out again, that the organization can drive on without me. That’s not what happened last time.”

Democratic Senator Refuses to Endorse Schumer After Shutdown Cave

Is the backlash against the Senate minority leader finally going to be too much?

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stands at a podium.
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

Senator Mark Kelly offered a meandering nonanswer about struggling Americans rather than state how he truly feels about Senator Chuck Schumer’s flailing leadership following the party’s unity fracturing on the government shutdown.

Kelly appeared on MSNBC on Monday morning after seven Democrats and one independent abruptly folded on the party’s demand for a guaranteed extension of Obamacare subsidies.

“Do you support Chuck Schumer to lead Senate Democrats going forward?” Chris Jansing asked Kelly.

“So Chris, again. We found ourselves in a situation I don’t think the Senate has found itself in before. I think under any president, Democrat or Republican, they’re gonna care about the American people’s health care, and care if they’re gonna be able to put food on the table, and try to bring down costs, not do the opposite,” Kelly said, completely ignoring Jansing’s very direct question. “So when I hear folks say things like that, I understand their frustration. But I also hope they understand that we all need to be on the same team here. And what matters at this point is restoring these tax credits—if we can do it—in December. And we’re gonna work really really hard, and we’re gonna focus on getting the Republican votes necessary to do that.”

He then pivoted to the importance of Democrats winning the midterm elections in 2026 in order to stand up to President Trump. Jansing jumped back in.

“I will note, senator, that given two opportunities you did not voice your unequivocal support for Chuck Schumer, but his job at least for the moment is not over.”

“Chris, I will say: Chuck Schumer and the leadership of the Senate are dealing with an incredibly complex situation where … it’s hard to find a way out,” Kelly replied. “But I am gonna continue to fight for my constituents and the American people to just make life affordable for them.”

“Well that’s exactly what people are calling on the Democrats to do.”

Kelly both talked around the original question and made a claim about securing Republican votes on extending health care subsidies—with zero confirmation that any Republicans will vote “yes,” or if there will be any vote in the House at all.

Trump Sets Out to Destroy BBC After Edit to His January 6 Speech

Donald Trump is celebrating about his opportunity to fleece the BBC for $1 billion.

A man walks in front of the BBC headquarters.
Donald Trump isn’t content with shaking down U.S. news outlets. Now, he’s set his sights on the BBC.

Trump is threatening the British taxpayer–funded outlet with a $1 billion lawsuit, claiming that it tried to “interfere in the presidential election” by editing one of his January 6 speeches in a broadcast one day before the 2024 vote. After the editing revelations, two of the corporation’s leaders, Director General Tim Davie and news CEO Deborah Turness, resigned Sunday, which Trump bragged about on Truth Social.

Truth Social screenshot Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught “doctoring” my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th. Thank you to The Telegraph for exposing these Corrupt “Journalists.” These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election. On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy! telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/11/0 November 09, 2025 3:46 pm

“The BBC defamed President Trump by intentionally and deceitfully editing its documentary in order to try and interfere in the Presidential Election,” a spokesperson for Trump’s outside legal team said to NBC News. “President Trump will continue to hold accountable those who traffic in lies, deception, and fake news.”

At issue is an episode of the BBC’s Panorama program, which edited together two sections of Trump’s 2021 speech, including his line to supporters to “fight like hell” but left out a part where he told them to peacefully protest. The story was picked up on by the U.K.’s right-leaning newspaper The Telegraph last week, which fueled a pressure campaign by other British right-wing media.

Trump has already gotten a $16 million settlement with CBS News over edits to an interview with Kamala Harris prior to the 2024 election, as well as an additional $16 million settlement with ABC News over the network’s George Stephanopolous using the phrase “liable for rape” to describe Trump’s E. Jean Carroll case verdict.

Perhaps the president thinks he can extort the BBC like he has extorted those outlets in the U.S. However, this lawsuit will have greater implications for U.S.-U.K. relations, as well as with how the Trump administration deals with international media. Freedom of the press applies to foreign as well as domestic journalists working in the U.S. To Trump, that seems to mean they all have to bow to him.

Trump Brags About Stimulus Checks Plan Treasury Sec Already Rejected

Donald Trump wants to pay for the checks with tariff money.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stands next to Donald Trump while speaking to reporters on Air Force One
I’m sorry to say, but no, you’re not going to be getting that $2,000 stimulus check Donald Trump floated over the weekend. 

The president raged on Truth Social Sunday against any “FOOL” who opposed his likely unconstitutional sweeping tariff policy, promising that “a dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.”

And on Monday, Trump wrote that the remaining money after the payments to low- and middle-income Americans would “be used to SUBSTANTIALLY PAY DOWN NATIONAL DEBT.”  

But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had already put that rumor to rest during an interview with ABC’s This Week. Just hours after Trump’s initial post, Bessent clarified that the president’s mention of a two-grand payout “could come in lots of forms.”

“It could be just the tax decreases that we are seeing on the president’s agenda,” Bessent said Sunday, listing out the supposedly “substantial” various tax deductions outlined in Trump’s behemoth budget bill that passed in July, and falsely claiming that Social Security would no longer be taxed. 

Crucially, Trump’s tariffs haven’t actually collected enough money to pay for the kind of payout the president promised. The Trump administration has collected more than $220 billion in tariff revenue, but the $2,000 paid to all 163 million Americans who filed their taxes would cost roughly $326 billion, according to CNN. So that would leave -$106 billion to pay off the national debt. Great plan!

Meanwhile, the president’s tariff policy has come under scrutiny by the Supreme Court, which last week greeted arguments in its favor with intense skepticism.

Supreme Court Takes Up Election Case That Could Haunt Dems in 2026

This could change voting as we know it.

Protesters hold up U.S. flags and a sign that reads "Voter Suppression is Unamerican" while standing in front of the Supreme Court.
Protests outside the Supreme Court in October

The conservative Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take on a case—brought about by the Republican National Committee—that could potentially render mail-in ballots received after Election Day null and void.

Watson v. Republican National Committee sees the state of Mississippi defending its mail-in ballot law against an attack from the state party, the RNC, and the Libertarian Party of Mississippi. A favorable ruling for the RNC that comes before the 2026 midterms could have massive implications on a large swath of voters.

“With rare outliers, the states mandated that ballots must be received by election officials by election day,” the RNC argues in its challenge. “But recently, an increasing number of States—including Mississippi—have deviated from that practice by permitting at least some ballots to be received after election day.”

Fifteen states currently allow at least some mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day, although multiple swing states—Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—require ballots to be in before Election Day ends. Mississippi allows ballots up to five days after Election Day, as long as they were submitted on Election Day.

“Voters make that choice by casting—marking and submitting—their ballots by election day. The election has then occurred, even if election officials do not receive all ballots by that day,” Mississippi state officials wrote in their defense. “Under Mississippi law, voters cast their ballots by election day.”

This anti-mail in ballot push has clearly been influenced by the whims of President Trump.

“ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS,” he claimed on Truth Social this summer. “I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS.”

Trump, who himself has voted by mail before, has railed against mail-in ballots for years, asserting without evidence that they are less trustworthy.

“There is fraud; they found them in creeks, they found them with the name Trump in a wastepaper basket,” he said during a presidential debate with Joe Biden in 2020. “This will be a fraud like you have never seen … They’re being sold and dumped in rivers.”

Now, the court he’s shaped may once again give him exactly what he wants.

The Real Reason Dems Caved on Shutdown Will Make You Want to Scream

Turns out, senators were only thinking of holding onto their own power.

Senator Tim Kaine raises his hands while standing at a podium. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Catherine Cortez Masto stand behind him
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

It turns out, the government shutdown ended because some senators want to be able to keep campaigning on Obamacare.

Seven Senate Democrats and one independent caved on the government shutdown Sunday, leaving their party empty-handed after a grueling 40-day deadlock with Republicans.

Those senators included  Dick Durbin, Catherine Cortez Masto, Jacky Rosen, Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, John Fetterman, and Tim Kaine, as well as independent Angus King. All eight lawmakers are either retiring or won’t face another election for several years, making the alleged behind-the-scenes rationale for the crumbling stalemate even more asinine.

More than a dozen House and Senate Democrats expressed anxiety that actually preserving premium subsidies for the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium tax credits through their shutdown demands could strip them of a winning issue in the coming midterms, reported The New York Times. Their secondary anxiety involved the powerful Senate filibuster, fearing that conservatives might actually bow to Donald Trump’s demands to ax the disruptive legislative tool.

“The political logic of the shutdown fight was inverted: If Democrats got the tax credits extended—if they ‘won’—they would be solving a huge electoral problem for Republicans,” reported the Times. “If Republicans successfully allowed the tax credits to expire—if they ‘won’—they would be handing Democrats a cudgel with which to beat them in the elections.”

Without the premium tax credits, health insurance premiums for more than 20 million Americans are expected to double. 

The result, according to policy experts, will be a mass exodus from Obamacare plans altogether, leaving roughly four million Americans uninsured. The spike in uninsured Americans will spur a public health problem that has historically proved to make premiums more expensive for the insured as hospitals look to recoup the lost cash.

Low-income regions of the country, such as Mississippi, Tennessee, and South Carolina, will be particularly hard hit as recipients decide whether they can afford the rising costs. That is, apparently, a potential electoral opportunity, according to congressional Democrats—regardless of how many people will be at risk for physical and financial ruin in the interim.

The message is as simple as it is disastrous: Democrats will do anything to stay in power, even if it means undermining the needs of their constituents.

Senator Who Caved on Shutdown Says “Standing Up to Trump Didn’t Work”

It doesn’t get more pathetic than this.

Senator Angus King
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

Senator Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, didn’t seem to think standing up to Donald Trump would work in the government shutdown standoff.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Morning Joe Monday morning, King said that he supported Democrats’ shutdown strategy, the goals of which were, in his view, to stand up to Trump and resolve the issue of expiring health care subsidies. But he said the shutdown wasn’t accomplishing either goal, and there was “zero likelihood it was going to.”

“In terms of standing up to Donald Trump, the shutdown actually gave him more power,” King said, pointing out the president’s refusal to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program despite multiple court orders, as well as the fact that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were among the few government employees still getting paid during the shutdown.

“Standing up to Donald Trump didn’t work. It actually gave him more power,” King concluded.

King spearheaded the deal to give in to Republicans in exchange for a promise of a future vote on extending health care subsidies. This deal caused backlash from other Democrats in Congress and the party base. For some reason, King felt that holding the line against Trump and the GOP wasn’t working, despite Democrats’ landslide election wins last week and favorable poll numbers.

Did King really believe this, or were there other reasons why he caved? His son, Angus King III, is running for governor of Maine, and Senator King’s decision may have been a misguided attempt to help him. King is also not up for reelection until 2030, so perhaps he thought he could escape electoral consequences.

But he seems alone among Maine’s Democratic leaders. The two leading Democratic candidates running for Maine’s other Senate seat next year, Governor Judy Mills and oysterman Graham Platner, oppose the budget deal. While 2030 is a long way away, perhaps King, age 81, needs to reevaluate his career choices.

