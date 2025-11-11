Trump Literally Shushes Fox Host When She Asks About Affordability
Donald Trump clearly thinks voters are too stupid to understand what’s really happening.
Can’t afford to buy groceries? President Donald Trump says you’re a chump who’s getting duped.
During an interview Monday evening on Fox News, host Laura Ingraham asked Trump about voter concerns about affordability, which was a key issue in the state elections Democrats swept last week. “Is this a voter perception issue of the economy, or is there more that needs to be done by Republicans on Capitol Hill, or done in terms of policy?” she asked.
“More than anything else it’s a con job by the Democrats,” Trump replied.
Trump proceeded to wind an outrageous conspiracy theory that the Democrats put out memos for liberal news outlets instructing them to fearmonger to Americans about prices—and the media did. His evidence? He claimed that they’d all started to use the word “manufactured.”
“It’s a ‘manufactured’ economy. Nobody uses that word!” Trump ranted.
But the only one attempting to control the media is Trump. Just moments earlier, the president hadn’t even let Ingraham get through a list of products that had seen price increases during his time in office. As she listed beef, coffee, and auto repairs, Trump actually tried to shush her.
“So, are you saying that voters are misperceiving how they feel, or … ? ’Cause you said Biden did that too,” Ingraham asked.
“Well Biden, and let’s say it’s synonymous. Biden and Kamala, because you didn’t know who the hell was campaigning, it got to a point,” Trump said. He proceeded to ramble about how unfair it was that Democrats had sought a new presidential candidate more than a year ago, never actually answering the questions about the issue plaguing voters today.
As inflation and layoffs have surged, grocery prices have soared, and SNAP benefits have been cruelly cut off, Trump has repeatedly insisted he doesn’t want to hear about affordability concerns.