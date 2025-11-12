Kash Patel’s Sloppiness Is Pissing Off Everyone on Team Trump

Officials at the DOJ told the White House that Patel’s early announcement had hurt the investigation, The Wall Street Journal reports, and led two friends of the suspects to move up plans to leave the country. His firings have also drawn the ire of the FBI Agents Association, which said in a statement that Patel had “launched a campaign of erratic and arbitrary retribution.”

“FBI Agents deal in facts, and we urge Director Patel to do the same,” the statement said.

Plus, Patel used a private FBI jet to see his girlfriend, singer Alexis Wilkins, perform at a wrestling event in Pennsylvania, and later travel to her Nashville home in the midst of a government shutdown. Patel continued to use the jet after that to travel to the Boondoggle Ranch, a hunting resort in Texas owned by the family of a Republican donor, C.R. “Bubba” Saulsbury Jr., according to the Journal, and also visited Scotland in August.