Kash Patel’s Sloppiness Is Pissing Off Everyone on Team Trump
The FBI director has made a series of very public errors—to say nothing of what’s happening behind the scenes.
Kash Patel’s tenure as FBI director is not winning him friends in the Trump administration.
His firing of at least 30 bureau agents for being hostile to conservatism or President Trump has drawn the ire of the FBI’s rank-and-file personnel, for one. And he irked the Justice Department with his announcement that the “FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack” on Halloween, despite the fact that no charges had been filed and local police didn’t have details.
Officials at the DOJ told the White House that Patel’s early announcement had hurt the investigation, The Wall Street Journal reports, and led two friends of the suspects to move up plans to leave the country. His firings have also drawn the ire of the FBI Agents Association, which said in a statement that Patel had “launched a campaign of erratic and arbitrary retribution.”
“FBI Agents deal in facts, and we urge Director Patel to do the same,” the statement said.
Plus, Patel used a private FBI jet to see his girlfriend, singer Alexis Wilkins, perform at a wrestling event in Pennsylvania, and later travel to her Nashville home in the midst of a government shutdown. Patel continued to use the jet after that to travel to the Boondoggle Ranch, a hunting resort in Texas owned by the family of a Republican donor, C.R. “Bubba” Saulsbury Jr., according to the Journal, and also visited Scotland in August.
Ironically, before becoming FBI director, Patel derided the use of a private jet by previous FBI directors. “Chris Wray, hey, you don’t need a government-funded G5 jet so you can fly off to the Adirondacks for vacation,” Patel said on a podcast in 2023.
The newspaper reports that Trump has expressed his displeasure with Patel in private, although he continues to lend his support to the director. Trump was reportedly upset that Patel hadn’t fired disloyal FBI agents fast enough, and didn’t like how Patel handled the review of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. If the negative press continues, Patel might find his job in jeopardy.