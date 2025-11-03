Kash Patel Snaps Over Reports He Ferried Girlfriend Around on FBI Jet
A veteran FBI official has also lost his job over the story.
FBI Director Kash Patel can’t believe that Americans don’t want him shuttling his girlfriend across the country with taxpayer money.
Last week, Patel was caught using a $60 million government jet to visit his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, at a wrestling event at Penn State. The jet owner’s listed address, according to its FAA registration, is the FBI’s national headquarters in Washington. After Penn State, the plane’s flight log indicates it flew to Nashville, where Wilkins lives.
In a wordy social media post Sunday, Patel condemned press coverage of his latest scandal, deriding legacy media outlets as “uninformed internet anarchists,” while arguing that his girlfriend effectively deserved the multimillion-dollar airlift at taxpayers’ expense since she’s a “true patriot” and a “rock-solid conservative.”
“The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis—a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life—are beyond pathetic,” Patel wrote. “She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I’m so blessed she’s in my life.
“Attacking her isn’t just wrong—it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety. My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them,” the FBI director continued, apparently claiming that any criticism of his government-funded spending habits as a top federal official is tantamount to harassment.
“I and this FBI will stay laser-focused on our mission and continue the reform we promised—rebuilding this Bureau from the ground up,” Patel said. “And to our supposed allies staying silent—your silence is louder than the clickbait haters.”
Since news of Patel’s pricey weekend fling went national, the FBI has forced FlightAware, a site that monitors international air traffic via publicly available information, to stop keeping tabs on Patel’s plane.
Patel also axed Steven Palmer, a 27-year veteran of the FBI responsible for overseeing the bureau’s air fleet, despite the fact that it was Wilkins who proved Patel was at the Penn State event by posting a string of photos to her social media accounts.
The entire situation is a bit of a hypocritical development for the former podcaster, who used to regularly chastise government officials for needless spending before joining the Trump administration. He relentlessly hounded the financial behavior of the man who previously filled his shoes—former FBI Director Chris Wray—even arguing in 2023 that the FBI should “ground” Wray’s private jet “that he pays for with taxpayer dollars to hop around the country.”
Meanwhile, the government has been shut down for more than 33 days, making it the second-longest federal closure in U.S. history. It’s only bested by a 35-day shutdown between 2018 and 2019 that occurred during Donald Trump’s first term.
The administration allowed SNAP benefits for more than 42 million Americans to expire on Saturday, thousands of federal workers have gone weeks without pay (not FBI agents), Affordable Care Act marketplace credits have lapsed in several states, and Trump is moving forward with building a $300 million ballroom partially bankrolled by several defense and surveillance contractors.