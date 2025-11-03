Kash Patel Snaps Over Reports He Ferried Girlfriend Around on FBI Jet

In a wordy social media post Sunday, Patel condemned press coverage of his latest scandal, deriding legacy media outlets as “uninformed internet anarchists,” while arguing that his girlfriend effectively deserved the multimillion-dollar airlift at taxpayers’ expense since she’s a “true patriot” and a “rock-solid conservative.”

“The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis—a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life—are beyond pathetic,” Patel wrote. “She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I’m so blessed she’s in my life.

“Attacking her isn’t just wrong—it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety. My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them,” the FBI director continued, apparently claiming that any criticism of his government-funded spending habits as a top federal official is tantamount to harassment.